Wounded Warrior Project Announces January 2024 Retirement of CEO Michael Linnington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced today that CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington plans to retire in January 2024. Linnington joined WWP as CEO in June 2016 after retiring from active-duty military service. He has dedicated over 40 years of service to the country's military and veterans. The Board of Directors has retained a search firm and is conducting a national search for Linnington's successor.

"It has been a privilege and an incredible honor to serve those who have given so much to our country," said Linnington. "I am deeply grateful to my Wounded Warrior Project teammates, public and private partners, and especially the American people who have generously supported our mission for two decades. As I begin this next chapter, I look forward to spending more time with my family and exploring activities we have put off for more than 40 years. In the coming months, I remain fully committed to serving wounded warriors and their families alongside our dedicated teammates, leaders, and Board of Directors until the transition to my eventual successor is complete."

Kathleen Widmer, chair of WWP's Board of Directors, said, "Mike has made a lasting impact on our country, its veterans, and Wounded Warrior Project. His steadfast commitment to warriors, our core values, and fulfilling our donors' intent is unwavering. We are grateful for his dedication and leadership. Mike will continue to lead Wounded Warrior Project as we extensively search for a leader to continue championing support for wounded, ill, and injured post-9/11 veterans and their families."

This year WWP celebrates 20 years of service to the nation's post-9/11 veterans and their families. Under Linnington's leadership, WWP significantly expanded its programs and services, helped pass historic legislation benefiting veterans and their families, including the Honoring Our PACT Act, and made extensive progress executing its mission of honoring and empowering post-9/11 wounded veterans and families. Linnington joined the organization during a transformational time and has brought its brand, programs, partnerships, and fundraising to new heights.

Before joining WWP, Linnington was the first permanent Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, following a 35-year career as a soldier. Throughout his career in the Army, Linnington served in a variety of command and staff positions, including Brigade Command of the 3rd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division (in Iraq and Afghanistan); Commanding General, Military District of Washington/Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region; and Military Deputy for the Under Secretary of Personnel and Readiness. He is airborne, air assault, and ranger qualified and has received numerous awards and decorations consistent with a long career in uniform.

