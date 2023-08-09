Oracle Delivers OCI Compute Services Anywhere with Compute Cloud@Customer

Latest addition to industry's first distributed cloud portfolio now available as a single rack in customer data centers

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, a rack-scale cloud infrastructure that enables organizations to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) compute services anywhere. With Compute Cloud@Customer, customers can develop, deploy, secure, and manage workloads using the same software stack as OCI in deployments as small as a single rack.

Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer enables organizations to run applications and middleware on OCI compute, storage, and networking services with flexible virtual machine (VM) shapes in their data centers. When combined with Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, it is the ideal platform for workloads that are tightly integrated with Oracle databases. Organizations can use the same OCI services in their data centers and Oracle Cloud Regions, while developers and IT managers can use the same APIs and management tools to deliver a consistent user experience everywhere. Organizations can also consolidate existing workloads and deploy new cloud-native applications on a fully managed cloud platform in their data centers, enabling them to capitalize on OCI's cost-effective consumption model to streamline operations and reduce costs.

"Users want a consistent experience regardless of where services are running, and that is why we continue to invest in our distributed cloud strategy with the launch of Compute Cloud@Customer," said Edward Screven, chief corporate architect, Oracle. "Oracle provides a choice of OCI public cloud regions, Dedicated Region, and Cloud@Customer platforms that customers can combine to create a globally distributed cloud solution. This choice makes it easy for customers to achieve their strategic cloud business objectives while enabling them to address data residency requirements and to access high-performance connections to existing data center and latency-sensitive applications."

Architected for high performance and high availability, Compute Cloud@Customer can be easily expanded to meet the needs of small and large organizations, each with a different distributed cloud deployment scenario. Starting with 552 processor cores and 150 TB of usable storage (block, file, and/or object), Compute Cloud@Customer can scale compute and storage independently to more than 6,000 processor cores and 3.4 PB of storage capacity.

Unlike on-premises offerings from other public cloud providers that are assembled from third-party components or have very limited capabilities, Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer is a completely integrated cloud platform—built, installed, owned, and managed by Oracle. It is entirely compatible with the OCI public cloud regions and OCI Dedicated Region and delivers the same core OCI cloud services, at the same low pricing. These capabilities reduce the burden of maintenance and upgrades for customers while enabling customers to develop and run cloud native applications anywhere.

"For organizations looking to deploy cloud services on-premises, the message is 'go big or go home'," said Ron Westfall, research director, The Futurum Group. "So many on-premises cloud services are either warmed-over hardware boxes gift wrapped with financial engineering tools or I see them offering one-tenth the capabilities of their public cloud counterparts. Oracle's latest Compute Cloud@Customer offering clearly bucks this trend and delivers the same compute, storage, networking, APIs, control plane and a growing list of services that are also available in OCI. It's part of the company's strategic distributed cloud strategy and as such is a full-blown cloud experience on-premises—not a 'litmus test' like other cloud vendors are peddling."

As with all OCI services, data on Compute Cloud@Customer is always encrypted to improve security, while the OCI Console enables organizations to control data locality, replication, and backups fully. This enables organizations to meet demanding data residency and privacy requirements. Additionally, organizations using OCI-based authorization and authentication can add Compute Cloud@Customer as a resource into an OCI tenancy, creating a single, unified environment that spans on-premises and OCI Region data centers.

OCI's Distributed Cloud Strategy Brings Services Where Customers Need Them

Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer is the latest addition to Oracle's distributed cloud offerings, including Oracle Alloy, OCI public cloud regions, Oracle E.U. Sovereign Cloud, Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure, OCI Dedicated Region, and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer. OCI's deployment options include the functionality of all 100+ OCI services, or just a subset, with customer-specified location, performance, security, compliance, and operational models. Organizations use Oracle distributed cloud's standard services, management, and user experiences to deploy the same software anywhere they need to run.

