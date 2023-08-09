Schwazze Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q2 Revenue of $42.4 Million; Income from Operations of $5.0 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 Million or 33% of revenue

Generated $2.7 Million of Operating Cash Flow

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Schwazze Logo (CNW Group/Schwazze) (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter 2023 Summary



For the Three Months Ended $ in Thousands USD June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenue $42,375 $40,001 $44,263 Gross Profit $24,519 $23,033 $25,156 Income from Operations $4,957 $5,650 $9,036 Adjusted EBITDA1 $13,814 $14,525 $15,021 Operating Cash Flow $2,683 $(880) $(13,486)

______________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business.

Management Commentary

"We continued to execute on our 'go deep' retail strategy in the second quarter, demonstrated by our acquisitions of Everest Apothecary in New Mexico in June, as well as Standing Akimbo and Smokey's in Colorado," said Nirup Krishnamurthy, CEO of Schwazze. "Although it is early in the integration process and these stores have yet to ramp, in July we began to recognize synergies from bulk purchasing, introducing new product assortment, and leveraging best cultivation practices to improve yields, among other improvements. We expect to realize additional benefits as we further integrate our assets in the months ahead.

"The cannabis market environment in Colorado and New Mexico remains a challenge due to pricing pressure and license proliferation in key markets. However, we are beginning to see early signs of wholesale pricing stabilization in Colorado and are hyper-focused on customer acquisition and experience, while maintaining our brand standards and margin through targeted promotions for customers. Through these efforts, we increased market share in both Colorado and New Mexico, demonstrating the effectiveness of our operating playbook and acquisition strategy, as well as our ability to execute in a competitive environment.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to run a lean operation while implementing the Schwazze retail playbook across our markets to expand our customer base, increase labor and price optimization, and improve customer loyalty and brand penetration. We are well positioned to continue driving strong adjusted EBITDA margins and consistent cash flow generation in 2023."

Recent Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Everest Apothecary in June, increasing the Company's New Mexico operations to 32 dispensaries, four cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities and over 400 employees statewide.

Appointed Nirup Krishnamurthy as Chief Executive Officer.

Acquired two Colorado retail dispensaries from Smokey's Cannabis Company.

Acquired Standing Akimbo, the largest medical cannabis dispensary in Colorado , and opened the Company's first medical dispensary in Colorado Springs under the Standing Akimbo banner.

Ecommerce penetration in New Mexico and Colorado grew approximately 45% and 15%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2023 when the program was first launched.

Experienced 17% sequential growth of new customer loyalty members in the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $42.4 million compared to $44.3 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower wholesale revenue resulting from a 25% year-over-year decline in wholesale pricing and the proliferation of new licenses in key New Mexico markets, partially offset by growth from new stores compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $24.5 million or 57.9% of total revenue, compared to $25.2 million or 56.8% of total revenue for the same quarter last year. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by efficiency gains across retail, cultivation, and production, partially offset by the aforementioned wholesale pricing pressure.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $19.6 million compared to $16.1 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to the four-wall SG&A increases associated with 27 additional stores in Colorado and New Mexico that are still ramping, as well as an increase in stock-based compensation. This was partially offset by efficiencies implemented throughout the Company's operations.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss was $6.6 million compared to net income of $33.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $35.2 million change in the non-cash accounting revaluation of the derivative liability related to the Company's convertible note.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.8 million or 32.6% of revenue, compared to $15.0 million or 33.9% of revenue for the same quarter last year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by lower revenue and higher SG&A associated with new stores that are still ramping, partially offset by improved gross margin.

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $19.9 million compared to $38.9 million on December 31, 2022, while operating working capital increased by $5.8 million to $10.0 million during this period. Total debt as of June 30, 2023, was $155.4 million compared to $127.8 million on December 31, 2022.

Schwazze CFO Forrest Hoffmaster added, "In addition to our focus on top line growth, supply chain efficiencies and cash generation, we are capitalizing on our hyper-regional retail strategy with a series of cost optimization programs that are improving our cash position and margins. We have begun to see the benefit of these initiatives and expect to drive further improvements in the months ahead."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today, August 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Schwazze management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ir@schwazze.com.

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 664-6383

International dial-in number: (416) 764-8650

Conference ID: 70252888

Webcast: SHWZ Q2 2023 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.schwazze.com.

Toll-free replay number: (888) 390-0541

International replay number: (416) 764-8677

Replay ID: 252888

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit www.schwazze.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intends," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "anticipate," "believe," "approximately," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future events or future operating or financial performance, although the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services and the uncertainty in the application of federal, state, and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws; (ii) our ability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) our ability to identify, consummate, and integrate anticipated acquisitions; (iv) general industry and economic conditions; (v) our ability to access adequate capital upon terms and conditions that are acceptable to us; (vi) our ability to pay interest and principal on outstanding debt when due; (vii) volatility in credit and market conditions; (viii) the loss of one or more key executives or other key employees; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties related to the cannabis market and our business strategy. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS









Current Assets









Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 19,872,099

$ 38,949,253 Accounts Receivable, net of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

6,179,662



4,471,978 Inventory

33,821,282



22,554,182 Notes Receivable - Current, net

-



11,944 Marketable Securities, net of Unrealized Loss of $1,816 and Loss of $39,270, respectively

456,099



454,283 Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets

6,203,056



5,293,393 Total Current Assets

66,532,198



71,735,033 Non-Current Assets









Fixed Assets, net Accumulated Depreciation of $7,007,889 and $4,899,977, respectively

31,128,357



27,089,026 Investments

2,000,000



2,000,000 Goodwill

75,968,130



94,605,301 Intangible Assets, net Accumulated Amortization of $24,981,817 and $16,290,862, respectively

168,892,605



107,726,718 Note Receivable - Non-Current, net

1,313



- Other Non-Current Assets

1,222,805



1,527,256 Operating Lease Right of Use Assets

23,213,504



18,199,399 Total Non-Current Assets

302,426,714



251,147,700 Total Assets $ 368,958,912

$ 322,882,733











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable $ 12,105,250

$ 10,701,281 Accounts Payable - Related Party

6,073



22,380 Accrued Expenses

6,398,115



7,462,290 Derivative Liabilities

6,538,485



16,508,253 Lease Liabilities - Current

4,026,595



3,139,289 Current Portion of Long Term Debt

6,583,334



2,250,000 Income Taxes Payable

14,113,477



7,297,815 Total Current Liabilities

49,771,329



47,381,308 Non-Current Liabilities









Long Term Debt, net of Debt Discount & Issuance Costs

148,861,810



125,521,520 Lease Liabilities - Non-Current

22,096,232



17,314,464 Deferred Income Taxes, net

178,031



502,070 Total Non-Current Liabilities

171,136,073



143,338,054 Total Liabilities $ 220,907,402

$ 190,719,362











Stockholders' Equity









Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 10,000,000 Shares Authorized; 86,994 Shares Issued and









86,994 Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 86,994 Shares Issued and 86,994 Shares









Outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

87



87 Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 250,000,000 Shares Authorized; 71,730,449 Shares Issued









and 70,590,451 Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 56,352,545 Shares Issued and









55,212,547 Shares Outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

71,730



56,353 Additional Paid-In Capital

201,116,605



180,381,641 Accumulated Deficit

(51,103,785)



(46,241,583) Common Stock Held in Treasury, at Cost, 920,150 Shares Held as of June 30, 2023 and 920,150









Shares Held as of December 31, 2022.

(2,033,127)



(2,033,127) Total Stockholders' Equity

148,051,510



132,163,371 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 368,958,912

$ 322,882,733

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND (LOSS)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating Revenues





















Retail $ 38,098,957

$ 38,138,799

$ 73,919,068

$ 64,664,515 Wholesale

4,274,483



6,080,843



8,333,408



11,288,231 Other

1,660



43,750



123,560



88,200 Total Revenue

42,375,100



44,263,392



82,376,036



76,040,946 Total Cost of Goods & Services

17,856,050



19,106,944



34,824,320



39,946,995 Gross Profit

24,519,050



25,156,448



47,551,716



36,093,951 Operating Expenses





















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

8,838,936



6,666,044



19,054,847



13,521,755 Professional Services

487,860



1,516,544



1,675,224



4,101,016 Salaries

7,389,172



7,240,368



13,154,165



12,537,145 Stock Based Compensation

2,845,691



697,842



3,060,235



1,688,925 Total Operating Expenses

19,561,659



16,120,798



36,944,471



31,848,841 Income from Operations

4,957,391



9,035,650



10,607,245



4,245,110 Other Income (Expense)





















Interest Expense, net

(7,890,439)



(7,489,205)



(15,636,294)



(14,791,459) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Derivative Liabilities

1,468,083



36,705,764



9,969,768



23,288,292 Other Loss

-



-



-



7 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments

-



(5,264)



1,816



(13,813) Total Other Income (Expense)

(6,422,356)



29,211,295



(5,664,710)



8,483,027 Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss)

(1,464,965)



38,246,945



4,942,535



12,728,137 Provision for Income Taxes

5,142,559



4,405,962



9,804,737



5,665,856 Net Income (Loss) $ (6,607,524)

$ 33,840,983

$ (4,862,202)

$ 7,062,281























Less: Accumulated Preferred Stock Dividends for the Period

(2,353,883)



(1,766,575)



(4,383,277)



(3,510,019) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (8,961,407)

$ 32,074,408

$ (9,245,479)

$ 3,552,262























Earnings (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders





















Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.15)

$ 0.65

$ (0.16)

$ 0.07 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.15)

$ 0.24

$ (0.16)

$ 0.03























Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic

60,538,317



49,178,494



57,999,461



49,178,494 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted

60,538,317



133,481,667



57,999,461



133,481,667 Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (6,607,524)

$ 33,840,983

$ (4,862,202)

$ 7,062,281

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net Income (Loss) for the Period $ (4,862,202)

$ 7,062,281 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash for Operating Activities









Depreciation & Amortization

10,826,289



1,553,817 Non-Cash Interest Expense

1,992,280



2,165,366 Non-Cash Lease Expense

3,316,171



4,705,059 Deferred Taxes

(324,039)



- Change in Derivative Liabilities

(9,969,768)



(23,288,292) Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

843,025



843,025 Amortization of Debt Discount

4,088,319



3,590,017 (Gain) Loss on Investments, net

(1,816)



13,813 Stock Based Compensation

3,060,235



776,917 Changes in Operating Assets & Liabilities (net of Acquired Amounts):









Accounts Receivable

(923,614)



(1,689,914) Inventory

(5,937,100)



3,924,172 Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets

(909,663)



(5,219,898) Other Assets

304,451



(185,589) Change in Operating Lease Liabilities

(2,661,202)



(8,873,051) Accounts Payable & Other Liabilities

(3,853,458)



5,922,458 Income Taxes Payable

6,815,662



(1,163,770) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

1,803,570



(9,863,589)











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Collection of Notes Receivable

10,631



- Cash Consideration for Acquisition of Business, net of Cash Acquired

(15,834,378)



(56,875,923) Purchase of Fixed Assets

(4,704,093)



(7,076,116) Purchase of Intangible Assets

-



(2,825) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(20,527,840)



(63,954,864)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Payment on Notes Payable

(750,000)



- Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock, net of Issuance Costs

397,116



1,280,660 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(352,884)



1,280,660











Net (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents

(19,077,154)



(72,537,793) Cash & Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

38,949,253



106,400,216 Cash & Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 19,872,099

$ 33,862,423











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash Paid for Interest $ 10,931,090

$ 9,004,575

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (6,607,524)

$ 33,840,983

$ (4,862,202)

$ 7,062,281 Interest Expense, net

7,890,439



7,489,205



15,636,294



14,791,459 Provision for Income Taxes

5,142,559



4,405,962



9,804,737



5,665,856 Other (Income) Expense, net of Interest Expense

(1,468,083)



(36,700,500)



(9,971,584)



(23,274,486) Depreciation & Amortization

3,865,190



2,960,603



10,478,004



5,506,627 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and





















Amortization (EBITDA) (non-GAAP) $ 8,822,581

$ 11,996,253

$ 21,085,249

$ 9,751,737 Non-Cash Stock Compensation

2,845,691



697,842



3,060,235



1,688,925 Deal Related Expenses

733,718



1,656,529



1,929,520



3,913,463 Capital Raise Related Expenses

-



41,312



35,068



605,632 Inventory Adjustment to Fair Market Value for





















Purchase Accounting

-



246,613



-



6,507,047 Severance

185,681



44,537



304,117



49,102 Retention Program Expenses

115,000



-



395,632



- Employee Relocation Expenses

26,468



332



52,175



19,110 Other Non-Recurring Items

1,085,005



338,050



1,477,028



334,632 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 13,814,144

$ 15,021,468

$ 28,339,024

$ 22,869,648 Revenue

42,375,100



44,263,392



82,376,036



76,040,946 Adjusted EBITDA Percent

32.6 %



33.9 %



34.4 %



30.1 %

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 Current Assets $ 66,532,198

$ 71,735,033 Less: Cash & Cash Equivalents

(19,872,099)



(38,949,253) Adjusted Current Assets (non-GAAP)

46,660,099



32,785,780











Current Liabilities $ 49,771,329

$ 47,381,308 Less: Derivative Liabilities

(6,538,485)



(16,508,253) Less: Current Portion of Long Term Debt

(6,583,334)



(2,250,000) Adjusted Current Liabilities (non-GAAP)

36,649,510



28,623,055











Operating Working Capital (non-GAAP) $ 10,010,589

$ 4,162,725

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schwazze