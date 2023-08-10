PuroClean Sees Impressive Growth in the First Half of 2023

The Property Restoration and Remediation Franchise Has Completed 39 Franchise Development Deals since the Beginning of the Year

TAMARAC, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, the leading brand in property restoration and remediation throughout the country, is continuing to build off of the brand's unprecedented growth throughout the first half of 2023 and sees no slowing down. The franchise brand has completed 39 franchise development deals since the beginning of the year, including expansions and resales.

PuroClean's expansion year-to-date includes exciting growth in 13 states. The states that comprise PuroClean's 2023 expansion so far include California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

With 450 locations operating across 45 states in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, PuroClean is bringing their reliable and high-quality services to communities across North America, helping people restore their homes and lives. As PuroClean continues to enter new markets, the brand looks to bring safety and peace of mind to communities through their world-class water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services. The brand is currently looking to expand into the Minneapolis/St. Cloud and San Francisco/San Jose areas, as well as Boston, Tallahassee, and Beaumont, Texas/Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"We are seeing tremendous success breaking into new markets with new franchise owners," said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. "With the success of our existing owners, they are opting to expand by purchasing new territories, which is the greatest compliment any franchisor can receive."

The growth that PuroClean has experienced in 2023 is largely due to franchise owners' commitment to providing the best services possible for their communities. "PuroClean's mission to provide the highest quality, trusted restoration services is evident in each of our franchise owners," said Steve White, President and Chief Operating Officer for PuroClean. "We're thrilled about the expansion that PuroClean has seen so far this year and look forward to additional expansions to impact more communities throughout the country."

For over 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners restore and remedy properties, serving communities across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada with a network of over 450 offices and growing rapidly. The brand is seeking the right individuals who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 450 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

