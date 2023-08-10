SPARC Research Awarded Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) Contract

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC Research has been awarded Task Order 1 of a five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL).

SPARC Research will assist AFRL with propulsion design trades and performance analysis to identify enabling technologies that can address emerging and future air-to-air threats. SPARC will explore both high readiness level technologies and low readiness high payoff propulsion options which may provide game-changing advantages to the warfighter.

The SPARC Research team represents decades of high-speed propulsion experience and is uniquely qualified to conduct this effort for the AFRL. According to SPARC Research's President Matthew Cornwell, "the program is well-timed to evaluate emerging supersonic and hypersonic missile propulsion needs for the warfighter. Almost across the board, user requirements seek to increase missile range and speed. SPARC Research's proprietary modeling and simulation tools will provide unique insights to our AFRL customer".

Task Order 1 of the contract will span approximately twenty months and includes significant follow-on potential.

About SPARC Research:

SPARC Research was founded to advance the state-of-the-art in rocket and airbreathing technology development, preliminary design, and prototype demonstration using modern multiphysics modeling tools. For more information, visit www.sparcresearch.com or contact: SPARC Research, info@sparcresearch.com.

