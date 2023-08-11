United to Resume Beijing Flying; Reintroduces Daily Service to Shanghai

United to expand China flying per agreement by the governments of the U.S. and China to increase flights between the two countries

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announces it will resume daily flying between San Francisco and Beijing this November and will increase flying to Shanghai with daily flights from San Francisco, starting October 1, 2023. These enhancements to United's Asia Pacific schedule are enabled by agreement between the governments of the U.S. and China to increase flights between the two countries.

"We are grateful for this positive step forward in U.S. – China passenger air services, and we thank the many officials from both countries who partnered to make this reinstatement of air service possible," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "This announcement is good news for United customers because we believe that a daily flight to Beijing and a daily flight to Shanghai from San Francisco is consistent with the demand we see in the market right now – especially since our ability to serve China nonstop from our mid-continent hubs or the East Coast is severely limited by Russian overflight restrictions."

Shanghai flights are currently available on United.com and on the United app, while the Beijing schedule will be updated in the next week.*

* Flights pending government approval.

