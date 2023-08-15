AMPED FITNESS ELEVATES MEMBER EXPERIENCE WITH 10+ UNIQUE AMENITIES

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness: The ultimate destination for fitness enthusiasts seeking a transformative but community-based workout experience, now taking their VIP memberships to the next level by introducing all new amenities. Amped Fitness goes above and beyond to redefine your typical gym expectations by offering an array of exclusive amenities that you can only find at AMPED! From state-of-the-art equipment to gender-specific workout rooms, Amped takes immense pride in curating an environment that caters to everyone who walks through the front door. Here's a deep dive into some favorite member perks.

1. 24/7 Access with OpenPath

Flexibility is essential in modern life, where work schedules and personal commitments can be unpredictable. Amped Fitness acknowledges this and provides 24/7 access to its facilities, allowing members to work out whenever it suits them best, be it early morning, late at night, or any time in between with the convenience of an app.

2. Functional Freedom Zone

With it's wide open layout, this functional space has been stocked with unique machines, a functional jungle gym & specifically designed for members to do WHATEVER THEY WANT. Squats? Sure! Calisthenics? Why not! With kettlebells up to 150 lbs, holographic barbells, and the blue light aesthetic members know and love, this functional space is one of Amped's top-utilized perks.

3. Women's Only Babe Cave

Amped Fitness has expertly curated a workout room designed to give women (and women ONLY) their very own space where they can lift, sweat, have fun, and feel empowered! We all know gyms can be intimidating for newcomers and veterans alike. Amped has created a space with tons of state-of-the-art equipment for upper and lower body where women can move at their own pace, without the fear of judgment or peering eyes. Plus, the magenta LED lights, grass walls, and neon signs make for the ultimate selfie-sesh to show off that pump!

4. Free 1-on-1 Fitness Assessment + Body Composition Scan

As part of Amped's commitment to member success, they offer complimentary 1-on-1 fitness assessments, which includes a comprehensive body composition scan. Composition scans offer accurate measurements of water levels, bone density, body fat, muscle mass, and more in under 5 minutes. This in-depth analysis can benefit both members and trainers when creating new programs making goal-setting easier than ever.

5. Abs & Glutes Zone

The Abs and Glutes Zone (unique to Amped), incorporates a huge variety of core-strengthening and glute-building machines. No more wandering around the gym on leg day looking for the next piece of equipment, everything members need for a killer workout is conveniently in one area.

6. State-of-the-Art Cardio & Strength Equipment

Amped Fitness invests in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment to enhance members' workout experience. From cutting-edge machines like a reverse hyperextension and a pin-loaded lateral raise to an extensive cardio deck, the gym ensures that members have access to high-quality, up-to-date, and well-maintained equipment for efficient and effective workouts.

7. Personal Trainers & PT Bootcamp

Amped Fitness' nationally-certified personal trainers are hand-selected among the BEST in the industry. With multiple methods and packages of personal training offered, it has quickly become one of the best value propositions they offer. Amped's training program includes more than just workouts, and with the help of a user-friendly Amped Fitness app, trainers can communicate with clients with ease, allowing them to give expert nutrition advice, update programs, track progress, and streamline check-ins. Want more? PT Bootcamp is an exclusive group-training class held right on the gym floor on Amped's famous blue turf! It's offered TWICE a week and is only open to current personal training clients.

8. Trainer-Led AX3 & Amped Flow Yoga

AX3 Classes are Amped-specific group training classes led by certified trainers that focus on high-intensity workouts to enhance strength, endurance, and mobility. Combining top-notch exercise curriculum with community, members are sure to have fun and burn calories. Newcomers and gym veterans alike will benefit from Amped's unique combination of spin, strength, and cardio classes. Not into HIIT? Amped Flow yoga classes are available multiple times a week for members to either ramp up their heart rate in a Hatha-Power class or slow it down with a Vinyasa flow.!

9. FitnessOnDemand Virtual Group Classes

As a global industry leader, FitnessOnDemand™ provides only the highest-quality, premium digital fitness content ranging from HIIT, Zumba, Kick-Boxing, Cycling, etc. With a new approach to virtual classes, the cutting-edge platform brings internationally-renowned names like Jillian Michaels, POPSUGAR, and Daily Burn to the AX3 big screen.

10. Recovery Zone

Amped Members train hard, and recover harder. The Recovery Zone includes top-of-the-line recovery equipment, FREE to all VIP members. Equipment ranges from massage guns, Hydromassage Beds, Cryro-Lounge beds, body composition scanners, and an industry-favorite: Normatec Boots. These compression boots combine compression and pulse technology to help increase circulation, revive muscles, and reduce swelling post-workout! Recovery is IMPORTANT, so Amped encourages members to take the extra time now to recover faster, improve their training, and maximize performance in the long run.

11. Childcare

Amped Fitness believes it should be easy and convenient for members to workout. Parents shouldn't have to decide between childcare and their personal health and fitness goals. That's why they made it a priority to offer the Amped Kid's Club. This childcare center is staffed with only the best, and stocked with games and activities to keep the little ones busy.

12. Tanning & Saunas

After an intense workout, unwinding in the sauna can help soothe muscles, detox the body for less muscle and joint pain, and aid in weight loss. Similarly, tanning beds allow members to achieve a healthy sun-kissed glow.

13. Affordable Membership Options & No Contracts

Amped Fitness understands that fitness should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation. By offering affordable membership options, the gym ensures that individuals from various backgrounds can benefit from its state-of-the-art facilities and professional services without sacrificing quality. Plus, to eliminate any unnecessary commitments or burdens, Amped Fitness operates on a no-contract basis.

Honorable mention: Encouraging Culture (because it's just too good to leave out)

From Amped Fitness: "We're so proud of the culture we've created here at Amped Fitness, one unique to us; that thrives on encouragement, community, and leaving ego at the door. No matter which location you step into, you'll not only see but FEEL the difference in energy. We've carefully hand-selected our team to be made up of only high-energy, passionate, and culture-driven individuals and it's reflected in our club atmosphere (soon-to-be) nationwide!"

Amped Fitness offers an exceptional experience with its unique amenities, ensuring that members have access to cutting-edge equipment, encouraging culture, professional guidance, and flexible membership options. No matter where members are in their journey, Amped Fitness is designed to provide an inclusive and motivating environment to help them achieve their health and fitness goals.

Amped Fitness has made it a priority since the beginning to create a space that allows members the convenience of having all their favorite amenities in one place without sacrificing equipment quality or increasing the price tag.

One key tag, one membership, endless value.

See the rest of the perks: ampedfitness.com | Own an Amped: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity

Contact: franchise@ampedfitness.com

Media Contact:

Amped Fitness

franchise@ampedfitness.com

View original content:

SOURCE Amped Fitness