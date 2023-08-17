CSL Appoints Jeffrey Ball as First Chief Sustainability Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotechnology leader CSL (ASX: CSL) (USOTC: CSLLY) announced today that Jeffrey Ball, an established global leader across multiple disciplines and functions, has been appointed Chief Sustainability Officer effective immediately. Mr Ball is the first Chief Sustainability Officer of the Australia-based biotech company, which announced its updated Sustainability Strategy in August 2021 to advance its commitment to a healthier world.

Mr Ball has been at CSL since 2019 in various leadership roles and has played a vital part in the evolution of CSL's Sustainability Strategy, including the establishment of governance structures like the Executive Sustainability Committee, which is comprised of several cross-functional senior leaders from across the CSL enterprise and is responsible for setting the Sustainability Strategy and its day-to-day management and execution. As Chief Sustainability Officer, Mr Ball will continue these responsibilities whilst overseeing the expansion and operationalization of key sustainability targets and initiatives.

Paul McKenzie, CEO & Managing Director of CSL, said "Sustainability is key to CSL delivering long-term shared-value creation. As a science-based organization, we understand the importance of data-driven decision-making and continual evaluation and improvement of our processes and products, and we are applying the same focus to Sustainability. Jeffrey has extensive experience in the biopharma/biotech industry. He recognizes the business value of aligning the Sustainability Strategy with our 2030 Strategy, and of executing through careful consideration of our impacts, challenges, and opportunities, and taking meaningful action to realize our vision of a sustainable future for all our stakeholders."

CSL's Sustainability Strategy focuses on Environment, Social and Sustainable Workforce, with strong Governance underpinning all pillars. On the Environment pillar, CSL is focusing on integrating sustainability into business decisions, reducing carbon emissions, minimizing end-to-end production of waste through removal, reduction & recycling and is supporting similar efforts throughout its supply chain. In June 2023, CSL committed to seeking validation of its near-term company-wide emissions reduction in line with climate science with the SBTi.

Mr Ball said, "I am honored to serve as CSL's first Chief Sustainability Officer and to continue the work of embedding sustainability throughout the enterprise. I am proud of the significant work the CSL team has already done and look forward to the opportunity to advance these important efforts. Guided by CSL's values and our purpose for a sustainable future for people and planet, we are taking the critical next steps on our sustainability journey."

Prior to joining CSL, Mr Ball served as the Executive Officer of Operations for Aspen Aerogels, where he was responsible for establishing the strategic and tactical direction of the supply side of the organization and forging a closer partnership with R&D to introduce new technologies, projects, and improvements. Prior to Aspen Aerogels, Mr Ball held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility in the chemical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with Genzyme, Amgen, and Bayer. Mr Ball earned his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Bucknell University and his master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Villanova University.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses: CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSL.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.





For more information about Sustainability at CSL, visit CSL.com/sustainability.

For more information about CSL, visit CSL.com.

