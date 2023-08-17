Digital Trade Facilitation Solutions Provider, CrimsonLogic, Announces Its North American Subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), Will Operate as CrimsonLogic as it Focuses on Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital trade facilitation solutions and part of the PSA Group, today announced its North American subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), will now operate under the CrimsonLogic name.

Founded in 2016, GeTS assisted North American enterprises and logistics service providers with trade facilitation. GeTS focused primarily on customs compliance services, specifically through the ACE and ACI Highway eManifest declaration submissions.

With the consolidation of GeTS into the larger CrimsonLogic family, partners and customers will be able to tap on the full suite of the company's digital capabilities and its global network.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. With over 60 projects implemented across 40 countries, the company's "Total Trade Platform" facilitates the end-to-end value chain for cross-border trade across governments and business segments.

"By aligning our campaigns and messaging under one brand, we ensure a clear and accurate representation of our Total Trade vision," said Lawrence Ng, CEO of CrimsonLogic. "We look forward to increasing and strengthening our position through this brand consolidation and bringing the end-to-end capabilities of our Total Trade Platform to the North American market."

In North America, CrimsonLogic operates offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Irvine, California, USA; and Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Siddharth Priyesh, CrimsonLogic's Vice President and Head of Americas and Caribbean, called the rebranding of GeTS to CrimsonLogic "a pivotal step in the company's pursuit of establishing itself as a unified global brand, showcasing its profound proficiency in cross-border trade within the government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors."

About CrimsonLogic

CrimsonLogic, part of the PSA Group, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

