Protecting against a "tripledemic": Vaccinating for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19

Protecting against a "tripledemic": Vaccinating for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With school sessions resuming and the fall vaccination season fast approaching, the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is offering reporters and editors opportunities to interview practicing pharmacists about the latest guidance on vaccinations for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and seasonal influenza.

American Pharmacists Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Pharmacists Association) (PRNewswire)

Pharmacists are available to discuss the following:

The most current recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine and possible future recommendations

The most current recommendations for the RSV vaccine, such as who should get it and when

The most current recommendations for the 2023–2024 seasonal flu vaccine

These interviews can be conducted live or recorded for future publication and broadcast.

Why it matters

Weekly hospital admissions for COVID-19 are rising for the first time since last winter.

Public health experts are concerned about the possibility that Americans may be vulnerable to a " tripledemic " of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 this fall and winter.

May 2023 . Pharmacists are among the leading providers of routine vaccinations across the country. Recent studies have found that pharmacists have administered the majority of COVID-19 vaccinations, with more than 305 million doses of the vaccine delivered by pharmacists through

APhA also observes National Immunization Awareness Month , an annual CDC program that highlights the importance of routine vaccination for people of all ages.

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work and advocate for changes that benefit them, their patients, and their communities. For more information, please visit pharmacist.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association