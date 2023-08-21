Eight Attorneys with Hall Maines Lugrin Selected for Best Lawyers in America

This year's list includes four first-time honorees from the Houston-based firm

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Maines Lugrin is pleased to announce that eight attorneys from the Houston-based energy insurance litigation firm have been chosen for inclusion on the 2024 list of The Best Lawyers in America.

This includes all three name shareholders, with four of the attorneys selected making the list for the first time. The honorees were recognized across six practice categories.

Among the firm's first-time honorees:

"The fact that we had so many new names on the list this year is a testament to the team we've put together here," said Mr. Hall. "We are thankful to our peers and contemporaries, and, of course, our clients for making these honors possible."

Hall Maines Lugrin is an energy-focused trial boutique with extensive experience in handling high-value, complex commercial litigation cases. The firm has an outpost in London and has earned a reputation as one of the premier global authorities on energy insurance litigation. Its team of shareholders and associates is consistently named among the legal industry elite by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, Chambers USA, Super Lawyers and Lawdragon, which recently named associates Tim Redden and Sam Dolan to its 500 X list of the top young lawyers in the country.

The Best Lawyers in America has the distinction of being the legal industry's oldest peer-review guide. It is considered one of the premier lists for showcasing the nation's leading attorneys in virtually every practice category. The honorees are chosen by other lawyers in the same and related legal specialties through a rigorous survey and peer-review process that includes confidential evaluations. For the complete list, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/america .

Hall Maines Lugrin, P.C., opened its doors in 2000 and quickly rose to the top as a litigation firm with unparalleled knowledge and experience in energy insurance and business disputes. The firm's deep roots in the insurance and energy industries have made it the go-to firm for companies facing difficult commercial issues involving appellate, commercial, competition, energy, insurance coverage, products liability and professional liability disputes. To learn more information about the firm's lawyers and representative matters, visit www.hallmaineslugrin.com .

