Holland America Line's New 28-Day Legendary Voyage in 2025 is an Epic Exploration of Greenland, Iceland and the Arctic Circle

Holland America Line's New 28-Day Legendary Voyage in 2025 is an Epic Exploration of Greenland, Iceland and the Arctic Circle

The 'Arctic Circle Crossing' inspired by 10th Century explorers includes four maiden calls in Greenland, a trip to the North Cape and extensive scenic cruising

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From trending travel destinations to seldom-visited locales, Holland America Line's new 28-day "Arctic Circle Crossing: Greenland & Iceland" is a Legendary Voyage to Greenland, Iceland and Norway. Departing June 29, 2025, aboard Nieuw Statendam, the journey is inspired by the routes of Norse explorer Erik the Red who founded the first European settlement in Greenland.

Nieuw Statendam will sail roundtrip from Rotterdam on this new voyage (PRNewswire)

Sailing roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the cruise features 15 ports across five countries, passage through the Arctic Circle, an overnight in Reykjavik, Iceland, scenic cruising through Iceland and Greenland's spellbinding fjords and four maiden calls in Greenland. Cruisers on the "Arctic Circle Crossing" will set sail on one of Holland America Line's most intensive explorations of this region ever offered.

"Legendary Voyages give us the opportunity to create longer cruises that delve deeper into a region and include ports we don't normally visit, like the four maiden calls in Greenland on the new Arctic Circle Crossing," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "We're taking this itinerary up to Norway's North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it's the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries."

Highlights of the 'Arctic Circle Crossing' Legendary Voyage

28 days, departing June 29, 2025 , roundtrip from Rotterdam .

15 calls in five countries (listed in order of visit): Ålesund, Trondheim, Honningsvåg (North Cape) and Tromsø, Norway ; Ittoqqortoormiit (Scoresbysund), Greenland ; Akureyri and Isafjördur Iceland ; Nuuk (Godthåb), Sisimiut (Holsteinsborg), Ilulissat (Jakobshavn) and Nanortalik, Greenland ; Reykjavik, Iceland (overnight); Stornoway (Isle of Lewis) and Invergordon ( Inverness ), Scotland ; and Dover ( London ), England .

Maiden Calls, all in Greenland : Nuuk, Ittoqqortoormiit, Sisimiut, Ilulissat.

Crossing the Arctic Circle at several points throughout the voyage.

Overnight call July 20 and 21 in Reykjavik .

Scenic cruising opportunities: North Cape ( Norway ); Jan Mayen Island , a Norwegian volcanic island in the Arctic Ocean; Scoresbysund ( Greenland ); and Eyjafjördur and Ísafjardardjúr ( Iceland ).

What is a 'Legendary Voyage'?

These lengthier cruises, which range from 25 to 59 days, combine the ceremony of Holland America Line's Grand Voyages while focusing on a singular region. They visit some of the most unique ports while offering guests an in-depth exploration. Shipboard programming is specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited.

Legendary Voyages are offered on a variety of the line's perfectly sized ships where guests enjoy the "best of" Grand Voyages on-board programming such as iconic theme parties, memorable sailaways and classic cruise activities to further enhance the experience.

Who is Erik the Red?

Norse explorer Erik Thorvaldsson, known as Erik the Red, was exiled from Iceland and set out to explore the land to the west, which he named Greenland. After establishing the first European settlement on an island near Qaqortoq, he returned to Iceland to bring more settlers back to Greenland. He is the father of Leif Erikson, one of the first Europeans to reach North America.

'Have it All' Early Booking Bonus

The "Arctic Circle Crossing" opens for booking Aug. 24, 2023. For a limited time, when guests book this cruise with the Have It All Early Booking Bonus, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Have it All Early Booking Bonus fares for the Arctic Circle Crossing begin at $6,399, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Ålesund will be the first port of call on Holland America Line’s New 28-Day Legendary Voyage (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line