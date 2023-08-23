Party Like It's 9/9/99! Get Paid $9,999 to Epically Re-Do Your 21st Birthday With 99 Brand

99 Brand is giving one lucky person born 9/9/99 a second shot at celebrating their 21st

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all birthday partiers born on September 9, 1999! If the universe blocked you from having the epic 21st birthday celebration you deserved in 2020, here's your chance to make up for it in a big way. 99 Brand, known for mixing it up by delivering unapologetically fun and flavorful experiences, is offering $9,999 to one lucky individual bearing the brand's namesake as a birthday to throw the ultimate 21st re-do blowout bash.

September 9th, aka 9/9, is the most popular day for birthdays each year, according to data from the Social Security Administration. In celebration of that milestone date, and specifically to honor those with an additional '99' at the end of their DOB, 99 Brand is declaring 24 the new 21.

"We believe that everyone deserves to have a memorable 21st birthday experience, and we know those born 9/9/99 likely had that milestone interrupted due to experiences well outside their control," said Kizito Owusu-Sarfo, Marketing Director of 99 Brand. "This opportunity is all about making up for lost time and creating unforgettable party experiences with friends and loved ones. For one lucky birthday-er, turning 24 in 2023 will feel a lot like what turning 21 should have felt like in 2020."

To participate in the "Party Like It's '99 Brand" contest, interested individuals can visit PartyLikeIts99Brand.com where they must complete the online registration page with all required information. Entries are open as of today and will close on September 7 at 11:59:59pm ET time. The winner will be notified on their birthday (9/9) and will receive $9,999 to throw an epic birthday bash, complete with party supplies and branded swag provided by 99 Brand.

If you don't win the grand prize, fear not! 99 Brand is still committed to making birthday celebrations special for those with birthdays on September 9 (all fans age 21+ born 9/9, regardless of year of birth, can enter to win this prize!). The brand will send $9.99 to 99 additional partiers to help them celebrate in style with their 21+ friends. Visit PartyLikeIts99Brand.com website for full details.

99 Brand is a full flavor drink offering dozens of unexpected flavors like 99 Bananas, 99 Strawberry, 99 Watermelon, and many more. Craft your own favorite 99 libation by mixing it up to create unique flavor combinations.

Learn more by visiting PartyLikeIts99Brand.com and stay up to date on the latest news and offerings by following the brand on Instagram and on Facebook

About 99 Brand

99 Brand delivers a delightfully fun drink experience with extreme flavor and energy. A full flavor drink with a variety of bold, unique flavors, 99 Brand offers extreme flavor in every shot. Find products of 99 Brand in any of your favorite liquor stores and learn more at https://99brandparty.com/.

99 Brand, liqueurs, 49.5% Alc.\Vol, Sazerac Company, Louisville Ky.

