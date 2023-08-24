Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Development of Novel Formulation of risvodetinib

- New tablet formulation of risvodetinib approximately doubles drug exposure at same dose –

- Tablet formulation to be evaluated in the planned 12-month extension portion of the 201 trial–

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase or Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease ("PD"), Parkinson's-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that it has developed a novel tablet formulation of IkT-148009, designed to improve drug exposure and overcome existing challenges related to patient use.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As we advance our 201 trial evaluating risvodetinib at 50, 100 and 200 mg to treat Parkinson's disease, we have continued to expand our formulation and delivery capabilities," commented Dr. Milton Werner, President & CEO of Inhibikase. "We recently completed characterization of a novel tablet formulation that mimics the oral formulation we used to evaluate efficacy in validated animal models of Parkinson's disease. This novel tablet formulation nearly doubles drug exposure at steady-state for the same dose of risvodetinib, potentially enabling us to use a lower dose to reach therapeutic efficacy. This could improve the overall safety and tolerability of risvodetinib. In addition, the smaller size of these tablets compared to the capsules currently in use in the 201 clinical trial, the smaller tablets may overcome challenges patients have swallowing oral medication as a result of their disease. This new tablet formulation would be implemented in the planned 12 month extension of the 201 trial."

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline has a primary focus on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain as well as other diseases that arise from Ableson Tyrosine Kinases. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with an office in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase's current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to successfully conduct clinical trials and that results in our animal studies may not be replicated in humans, as well as such other factors that are included in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Milton H. Werner, PhD

President & CEO

678-392-3419

info@inhibikase.com

Investor Relations:

Alex Lobo

SternIR, Inc.

alex.lobo@sternir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.