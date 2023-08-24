THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - During THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, representatives from TSX and TSXV-listed companies shared their unique perspectives and company stories with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023

Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event features up to 100 key participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days.

