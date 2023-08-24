Porsche Celebrates 75 Years With Two Limited Sneaker Editions: 'Rennsport Reunion 7 - Mirage Sport Tech Trainers' and '60 Years 911 Collection'

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year of milestones, Porsche enthusiasts now have two more compelling reasons to celebrate. As Porsche gears up for the seventh installment of the Rennsport Reunion and marks the 60th anniversary of the iconic 911 sports car, Porsche in collaboration with PUMA is unveiling two limited-edition sneaker collections. The 'Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech' athletic sneakers pay tribute to the largest gathering of Porsche enthusiasts, collectors, and drivers that will take place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, from September 28 to October 1, while the Heritage and Retro Sneakers celebrate the legendary Porsche 911.

Porsche Releases Limited Sneaker Editions: Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech Trainers & 60 Years 911 Collection

Unleash Your Inner Racer and Experience the Pulse of Racing Culture

Just in time for Rennsport Reunion 7, Porsche introduces the limited edition 'Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech' athletic trainers. These shoes capture the thrill of the race track while seamlessly blending with street-ready fashion. Featuring exclusive Porsche Rennsport Reunion branding on the tongue, insole, and shoe box, the sneakers showcase their association with the unique gathering of Porsche enthusiasts. A checkered flag design towards the heel further instills Porsche's racing legacy along with the finish line symbol in the Rennsport Reunion logo, while the iconic accent colors red and blue add a touch of vibrant color. The trainers are available in classic black and pristine white color options. From the race track to the streets, the 'Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech' trainers not only celebrate one of the largest Porsche events but embody the spirit of racing culture in every stride.

Porsche Rennsport Reunion is more than an event. It's a celebration of speed, heritage, and the Porsche community. It's where the world's most remarkable Porsche race cars and their drivers come together for an unmissable weekend loaded with exciting racing action, e-sports, fan zones, and meet-and-greets with Porsche icons. For newcomers and lifelong fans alike, Rennsport Reunion is part motorsport event, car show, and family reunion.

Back to the future

Porsche is celebrating 60 years of the 911 sports car with the release of two limited-edition sneakers specially designed to reflect the impressive history of the iconic sports car. The first model, the Retro Sneaker, embodies the past of the Porsche 911, featuring a classic narrow suede leather silhouette inspired by the 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.5. The sneaker comes in a light blue color scheme, reflecting the historic vehicle's exterior color, and includes red contrast stitching in addition to the starting number 56 on the heel. Limited to 1,972 pairs in homage to the Porsche 911 S 2.5's birth year, the sneaker's individual numbering can be found on a leather flap attached to the side, along with the Porsche lettering. The grill badge from the recently released Porsche 911 S/T's radiator grill is applied to the front of the tongue and the brown leather tag.

The second model, the Heritage Sneaker, takes inspiration from the current Porsche 911 S/T. With a sporty leather silhouette, these sneakers feature a gray hue derived from the anniversary car's exterior color and cognac-brown tone on the lining, reminiscent of the interior. The Heritage Sneaker displays the starting number 63 on the heel as an accolade to the Porsche 911's birth year. As a tribute to the first generation of the 911, the Heritage Sneakers are limited to 1,963 pairs. The individual numbering (no. XXXX of 1963) is located on the underside of the tongue, which bears the same pattern as the vehicle seats. The Heritage Sneaker also showcases the 60 Years of Porsche 911 logo in color on the shoe's tongue and on the hang tag made from the outer leather of the shoe.

Both sneaker models come with a red lace for the left shoe and a black one for the right, and an additional set of laces in each color is included in the box. The limited edition number is discreetly featured at the tip of the laces. The corresponding start number, either 56 or 63, is present on the left sock liner's heel area, with the black and white or colored grill badge on the right sock liner. The shoe bags and boxes align with the respective sneaker color and feature the grill badge and start number.

Porsche History for Every Style

These two limited-edition sneaker collections are not only designed to celebrate Porsche's 75-year legacy of sports car supremacy and 60 years of the 911 but also offer a unique opportunity to wear a tribute to Porsche history on your feet. The 'Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech' trainers will be available to order starting August 24 at the official Porsche Design Online Store and Porsche Design stores for a retail price of $150. The Porsche Heritage and Retro Sneakers will be available for online order starting September 6 at Shop.Porsche.com at a retail price of $160.

