Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are pleased with the recovery of our business and improvement of our operating efficiency this quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "During this quarter, our user community experienced continuous healthy growth, with ongoing execution of effective channel and operational strategies. For content ecosystem, on top of solid growth of traffic and content consumption around Weibo's advantageous areas, such as entertainment and hot trends, we also beefed up our investment in key vertical areas, in the hope of reinforcing our comprehensive content ecosystem. On monetization, our advertising business exhibited a steady recovery from the previous quarter, contributing to further improvement in our operating margin for the second quarter. In July 2023, we distributed special cash dividends of US$0.85 per ordinary share or ADS, totaling approximately US$200 million, reaffirming our commitment to returning value to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net revenues were US$440.2 million , a decrease of 2% year-over-year or an increase of 5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

Advertising and marketing revenues were US$385.7 million , flattish year-over-year or an increase of 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were US$54.6 million , a decrease of 16% year-over-year or a decrease of 10% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

Income from operations was US$123.5 million , representing an operating margin of 28%.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$81.4 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.34 .

Non-GAAP income from operations was US$153.8 million , representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 35%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$126.4 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.53 .

Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 599 million in June 2023 , a net addition of approximately 17 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.

Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 258 million in June 2023 , a net addition of approximately 5 million users on a year-over-year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2023 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2022, or RMB6.60=US$1.00.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2023, Weibo's total net revenues were US$440.2 million, a decrease of 2% compared to US$450.2 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were US$385.7 million, flattish compared to US$385.6 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were US$358.9 million, a decrease of 1% compared to US$361.8 million for the same period last year.

VAS revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were US$54.6 million, a decrease of 16% year-over-year compared to US$64.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease of VAS revenues was mainly due to the recognition of one-time technical service fee in the same period last year and less revenue contribution from membership service.

Costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2023 totaled US$316.8 million, a decrease of 11% compared to US$356.2 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was US$123.5 million, compared to US$93.9 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 28%, compared to 21% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$153.8 million, compared to US$145.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 35%, compared to 32% last year.

Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2023 was US$13.8 million, compared to a loss of US$47.4 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2023 mainly included a US$16.9 million net loss from fair value change of investments, primarily resulted from fair value change of investment in Didi Global Inc. (OTC Pink: DIDIY), which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expenses were US$25.5 million, compared to US$17.5 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was US$81.4 million, compared to US$28.3 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was US$0.34, compared to US$0.12 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was US$126.4 million, compared to US$109.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was US$0.53, compared to US$0.46 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2023, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.8 billion. For the second quarter of 2023, cash provided by operating activities was US$142.5 million, capital expenditures totaled US$3.3 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$14.5 million.

Board Change

The Company announced that Mr. Bo Liu has been appointed as a director to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and Mr. Pen Hung Tung has resigned from the Board, effective as of August 23, 2023.

Mr. Liu is currently the President of Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall Group, Alimama, and Xianyu. He was appointed as the Vice President of Alibaba Group in March 2020. He joined Alibaba in 2005 and held various positions, including the President of Taobao University, General Manager of Juhuasuan, and General Manager of Tmall's Operations Division. Mr. Liu received his bachelor's degree in Aviation Mechanical Design from Zhengzhou University of Aeronautics and held an EMBA degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Pen Hung Tung for his dedicated service to the Board and contributions to the Company. At the same time, the Company would like to welcome Mr. Bo Liu to the Board and believes that Mr. Liu's perspectives and experiences will provide valuable guidance to the Company's development.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, impairment of intangible assets, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible debt, senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax benefits/expenses, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)















































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2022

2023 Net revenues:

















Advertising and marketing $ 385,559

$ 355,300

$ 385,674

$ 812,680

$ 740,974 Value-added services 64,593

58,478

54,566

122,094

113,044

Net revenues 450,152

413,778

440,240

934,774

854,018





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues (1) 95,314

85,853

94,272

200,115

180,125 Sales and marketing (1) 115,512

106,494

105,425

240,823

211,919 Product development (1) 106,403

90,676

92,945

218,837

183,621 General and administrative (1) 28,809

34,265

24,145

68,036

58,410 Impairment of intangible assets 10,176

-

-

10,176

-

Total costs and expenses 356,214

317,288

316,787

737,987

634,075 Income from operations 93,938

96,490

123,453

196,787

219,943





















Non-operating income (loss):

















Investment related gain (loss), net (25,676)

27,155

(25,190)

(203,626)

1,965 Interest and other income (loss), net (21,721)

2,682

11,357

(7,305)

14,039



(47,397)

29,837

(13,833)

(210,931)

16,004





















Income (loss) before income tax expenses 46,541

126,327

109,620

(14,144)

235,947 Less: Income tax expenses 17,502

21,852

25,450

29,218

47,302





















Net income (loss) 29,039

104,475

84,170

(43,362)

188,645 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests 739

556

257

(4,138)

813 Accretion to redeemable non-controlling

interests -

3,427

2,526

-

5,953 Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 28,300

$ 100,492

$ 81,387

$ (39,224)

$ 181,879











































Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.12

$ 0.43

$ 0.35

$ (0.17)

$ 0.77 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.12

$ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ (0.17)

$ 0.77





















Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

















attributable to Weibo's shareholders 235,521

234,705

235,361

235,364

235,035 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

















attributable to Weibo's shareholders 237,025

236,895

237,886

235,364

237,393





















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:



















Cost of revenues $ 2,716

$ 2,536

$ 2,238

$ 5,053

$ 4,774

Sales and marketing 5,502

4,613

4,113

10,117

8,726

Product development 16,760

13,800

13,256

30,096

27,056

General and administrative 6,483

6,676

6,460

13,246

13,136

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























December 31,

June 30,









2022

2023















Assets

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,690,768

$ 2,360,744





Short-term investments

480,428

468,735





Accounts receivable, net

502,443

446,654





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

391,502

406,257





Amount due from SINA(1)

487,117

492,530





Current assets subtotal

4,552,258

4,174,920

















Property and equipment, net

249,553

222,612

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

245,223

224,202

Long-term investments

993,630

1,309,217

Other non-current assets

1,088,790

947,982

Total assets

$ 7,129,454

$ 6,878,933















Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 161,029

$ 156,383





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 923,678

675,959





Income tax payable

55,282

53,254





Deferred revenues

79,949

85,571





Dividends payable

-

200,136





Current liabilities subtotal

1,219,938

1,171,303



















Long-term liabilities:













Unsecured senior notes

1,540,717

1,541,868





Long-term loans

880,855

882,916





Other long-term liabilities

97,404

89,212





Total liabilities

3,738,914

3,685,299

















Redeemable non-controlling interests

45,795

54,875

















Shareholders' equity:











Weibo shareholders' equity

3,330,250

3,124,261



Non-controlling interests

14,495

14,498





Total shareholders' equity

3,344,745

3,138,759

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity

$ 7,129,454

$ 6,878,933

































(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$420.4 million as of

December 31, 2022 and US$436.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)







































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

































Income from operations $ 93,938

$ 96,490

$ 123,453

$ 196,787

$ 219,943 Add: Stock-based compensation

31,461



27,625



26,067



58,512



53,692

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

4,895



4,439



4,271



10,646



8,710

Accrual of non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling

interest shareholders

4,824



-



-



10,898



-

Impairment of intangible assets

10,176



-



-



10,176



- Non-GAAP income from operations $ 145,294

$ 128,554

$ 153,791

$ 287,019

$ 282,345

































Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 28,300

$ 100,492

$ 81,387

$ (39,224)

$ 181,879 Add: Stock-based compensation

31,461



27,625



26,067



58,512



53,692

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

4,895



4,439



4,271



10,646



8,710

Accrual of non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling

interest shareholders

4,824



-



-



10,898



-

Impairment of intangible assets

10,176



-



-



10,176



-

Investment related gain/loss, net (1)

25,676



(27,155)



25,190



203,626



(1,965)

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

method investments

8,571



4,183



(11,262)



5,917



(7,079)

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

attributable to non-controlling interests

(278)



(157)



(156)



(4,909)



(313)

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)

(5,541)



196



(727)



(16,312)



(531)

Amortization of issuance cost of convertible debt, unsecured

senior notes and long-term loans

1,611



1,606



1,606



3,222



3,212 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 109,695

$ 111,229

$ 126,376

$ 242,552

$ 237,605

































Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.46 * $ 0.47

$ 0.53

$ 1.02 * $ 1.00

































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders

237,025



236,895



237,886



235,364



237,393 Add: The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt (3)

6,753



-



-



6,753



-

The number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested restricted

share units (3)

-



-



-



976



- Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders

243,778



236,895



237,886



243,093



237,393

































Adjusted EBITDA:





























Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 28,300

$ 100,492

$ 81,387

$ (39,224)

$ 181,879

Non-GAAP adjustments

81,395



10,737



44,989



281,776



55,726

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

109,695



111,229



126,376



242,552



237,605



Interest (income) expense, net

(8,443)



(9,743)



1,366



(19,429)



(8,377)



Income tax expenses

23,043



21,657



26,177



45,530



47,834



Depreciation expenses

8,616



10,601



9,962



17,346



20,563

Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,911

$ 133,744

$ 163,881

$ 285,999

$ 297,625

































(1) To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.













































(2) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were recorded in entities established in

tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.

































(3) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested restricted share units which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.

































* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.









WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2022

2023





















Net revenues



















Advertising and marketing



















Non-Ali advertisers $ 361,831

$ 337,031

$ 358,894

$ 763,027

$ 695,925

Alibaba - as an advertiser 23,728

18,269

26,780

49,653

45,049

Subtotal 385,559

355,300

385,674

812,680

740,974























Value-added services 64,593

58,478

54,566

122,094

113,044



$ 450,152

$ 413,778

$ 440,240

$ 934,774

$ 854,018

