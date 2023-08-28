Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Completes Business Combination With Mobile Infrastructure Corporation

–Through a merger with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III, Mobile Infrastructure Corporation, the only publicly listed exclusive owner of parking assets, goes public—

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FWAC) ("FWAC"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by an affiliate of Fifth Wall , the largest asset manager focused on improving, future-proofing, and decarbonizing the built world, announced today the completion of its business combination with Mobile Infrastructure Corp. ("MIC"), one of the largest institutional-quality, mobility-focused parking asset owners within the United States.

The combined company will now operate under the name Mobile Infrastructure Corporation. Starting August 28th, 2023, Mobile Infrastructure Corporation commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "BEEP."

In connection with the transaction, a PIPE investment provided an additional $46 million of capital that will be used for deleveraging certain debt facilities and general corporate purposes. No Street Capital and affiliates invested an additional $40 million via the PIPE.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as the legal counsel to Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III. As part of the business combination, Brad Greiwe—Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Fifth Wall—has joined Mobile Infrastructure Corporation's Board of Directors.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Important Information About Fifth Wall

In this press release, references to "Fifth Wall" generally refers to Fifth Wall Asset Management, LLC, and Fifth Wall Ventures Management, LLC, collectively with their affiliates and any investment funds, investment vehicles or accounts managed or advised by any of the foregoing (each such fund, vehicle or account, a "Fifth Wall Fund"). FWAC is sponsored by Fifth Wall Acquisition Sponsor III LLC (the "FWAC Sponsor"), which is an affiliate of Fifth Wall. However, FWAC is an independent publicly-traded company, and not a member of Fifth Wall or the Fifth Wall Group. Fifth Wall has not and is not providing investment advice to any person in connection with the matters contemplated herein, including FWAC, FWAC Sponsor or MIC.

Except for certain limited obligations of the FWAC Sponsor related to the disposition of its founder shares in FWAC, Fifth Wall in not a party to the proposed transaction agreements between FWAC and MIC or related transactions. Neither Fifth Wall, nor any of its partners, employees or other representatives will have at any time any legal obligation or commitment to any person (including MIC) to promote, advertise, market, or support the products, services, business or operations of MIC or the combined company. Fifth Wall's position following consummation of the proposed merger will be that of an investor in the combined company until such time as Fifth Wall may, subject to its contractual obligations, dispose of its shares in the combined Company.

