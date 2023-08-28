SANDALS® RESORTS INTERNATIONAL CELEBRATES 30TH WIN AS THE CARIBBEAN'S LEADING HOTEL BRAND AT THE 30TH ANNUAL WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS™

~The Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort Company Takes Home 13 Accolades at the Exclusive Awards Celebration Hosted at Sandals Grande St. Lucian~

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts International (SRI), parent company of Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts, took home 13 prestigious awards at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards™ Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony, which took place on August 26th at Sandals Grande St. Lucian. The World Travel Awards™ recognizes and celebrates the top players in the travel and tourism industry each year, bringing together government officials and leaders in the hospitality industry.

From left to right: Sandals Resorts International’s CEO, Gebhard Rainer; Managing Director for the Eastern Caribbean, Winston Anderson; and Sandals Grande St. Lucian’s General Manager, Michael Nassiri, accepting the ‘Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023’ and ‘St. Lucia's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ awards. (PRNewswire)

Amid the glimmer of the gala, Sandals Resorts International was named the Caribbean's Leading Hotel Brand for the 30th year in a row. In addition to this top honor, the all-new Sandals Dunn's River , which opened its doors in May, celebrated its first wins as the Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort and Caribbean's Leading New Resort. Ushering in a new era of Jamaican hospitality, the all-inclusive resort boasts entirely new ways to experience the natural treasures of the island, with cascading waters throughout the resort sourced from the nearby Dunn's River Falls and unique room concepts completely new to the brand such as the Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-Up Rondoval Suites and Tufa Terrace Skypool Suites. Marking another milestone, Sandals Royal Curaçao won Curaçao's Leading All-Inclusive Resort for the second year in a row, highlighting the resort as the best place to explore the island of Curaçao, with its luxury suites and sprawling bungalows, MINI Cooper convertible access, and cutting edge Island Inclusive dining program.

"To be named the Caribbean's leading hotel brand for the 30th consecutive year is such an honor and a testament to the incredible team members and valued guests that make up the Sandals family," says Gebhard Rainer, CEO of Sandals Resorts International. "Authentic and exceptional Caribbean hospitality are at the center of all that we do, and we're beyond proud to be hosting and recognizing the travel industry's best trailblazers at our very own Sandals Grande St. Lucian."

Located on its own peninsula in Gros-Islet, St. Lucia, Sandals Grande St. Lucian offered an idealistic backdrop for World Travel Awards™ guests to enjoy delectable dining, accompanied by panoramic views of the island.

The 13 awards won under Sandals Resorts International's portfolio are:

Caribbean's Leading Hotel Brand 2023: Sandals Resorts International

Caribbean's Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2023: Sandals Dunn's River, Jamaica

Caribbean's Leading New Resort 2023: Sandals Dunn's River, Jamaica

Caribbean's Most Romantic Resort 2023: Sandals Grande Antigua

Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023: Sandals Grande St. Lucian , St. Lucia

St Lucia's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Grenada's Leading Resort 2023: Sandals Grenada

Jamaica's Leading Resort 2023: Sandals Montego Bay

Bahamas' Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023: Sandals Royal Bahamian

Caribbean's Leading Resort 2023: Sandals Royal Barbados

Curaçao's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023: Sandals Royal Curaçao

Jamaica's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2023: Beaches Negril

Caribbean's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2023: Beaches Turks & Caicos

The World Travel Awards™, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023, is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence – voted on by qualified executives working within travel and tourism and the consumer travel buyer worldwide. This year, there was a record-breaking surge in votes, causing an extension for the voting period.

For more information about these award-winning resorts, please visit www.sandals.com and www.beaches.com .

For more information on the World Travel Awards™, please visit https://www.worldtravelawards.com/ .

About Sandals Resorts International

Founded in 1981 by the late Jamaican entrepreneur Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of travel's most recognizable vacation brands. The company operates 24 properties throughout the Caribbean under four separate brands including: Sandals® Resorts, the Luxury Included® brand for adult couples with locations in Jamaica, Antigua, the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia and Curaçao. Beaches® Resorts, the Luxury Included® concept designed for everyone but especially families, with properties in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica; private island Fowl Cay Resort; and the private homes of Your Jamaican Villas. Family-owned and operated, Sandals Resorts International is the largest private employer in the region. For more information, visit Sandals Resorts International .

SRI team members, including CEO Gebhard Rainer, and resort General Managers, celebrating winning the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand’ at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony held at Sandals Grande St. Lucian. (PRNewswire)

Sandals (PRNewsfoto/Sandals) (PRNewswire)

