Reticulate Micro Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

PALM BAY, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro" or the "Company"), whose mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility, announced today that it has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead their comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program.

Brian Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America, will assist Reticulate Micro in all facets of corporate and financial communications. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by its exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support their clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; and 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc. seeks to be a market-leading provider of mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics technologies. Our mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on our proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility. Our hardware and software solutions are cloud-connected, coupling our proprietary video encoding algorithms with edge computational density and transport ubiquity, delivering superior video clarity and low latency to support decision-making. Our unique blend of algorithmic compression, data security, and virtualized infrastructure integration delivers immutable, verifiable, and trustworthy video data for military and first responder decision-makers, judicial systems, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and control, and general security solutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and evolving market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

