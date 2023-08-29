Stork Club Announces Partnership with Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of New York

Leading family-building management solution adds RMA of NY to its Centers of Excellence network

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club , a pioneering family-building benefits solution, today announced its partnership with Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of New York . The partnership gives Stork Club members access to best-in-class care at RMA of New York's three IVF laboratories and nine fertility clinics throughout New York City and Westchester County.

"The cost of fertility treatment can present an economic barrier for individuals and couples struggling to conceive," said Dr. Tanmoy Mukherjee, co-director and founding partner of RMA of New York. "Health insurance coverage in the form of fertility benefits can provide significant financial relief by covering fully or in part the costs of office visits, bloodwork, fertility medications, reproductive diagnostics and surgery, and other treatments. RMA of New York advocates for patients to optimize coverage and minimize out-of-pocket expenses. By partnering with Stork Club, RMA of New York is hopeful that even more individuals and couples will now have access to fulfill their dreams of becoming parents."

RMA of New York's team of compassionate physicians are world-renowned for consistent breakthroughs and innovations in both the technical and clinical aspects of reproductive medicine. RMA of New York's success rates continue to be well above the national average. The physicians and embryology teams use advanced technology to increase implantation rates, reduce miscarriage rates and increase live birth rates, giving patients the best chance at making their dream family become a reality.

"Stork Club members now have access to the pioneering advancements and clinical expertise that RMA of New York is well-known for," said Jeni Mayorskaya, CEO and founder of Stork Club. "As we continue to revolutionize access to fertility care, partnerships that offer members medical excellence and the highest standards of care are our primary focus."

To learn more about Stork Club's clinically validated programs, visit https://joinstorkclub.com/ .

Stork Club recently announced partnerships with Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado , Neway Fertility and Utah Fertility , Nevada Fertility Center and Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of New Jersey.

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive family-building care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. We extend traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personalized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their family goals. Stork Club offers end-to-end solutions with support at all stages of the journey including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care and return back to work coaching. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: www.joinstorkclub.com .

About Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of New York

Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine, and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, infertility, and embryology training and experience, RMA of New York is renowned for its pioneering research in the field and for delivering high IVF success rates. For over 20 years, the physicians at RMA of New York have consistently been distinguished as Top Doctors and Super Doctors by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinics located throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, and Long Island.

