United Partners with Sesame Workshop During National Preparedness Month to Reach Children in Need

Airline spotlights 'Welcome Sesame' on its Miles on a Mission platform during the month of September

United will match up to one million miles raised for Sesame Workshop initiative that delivers critically needed early childhood development opportunities to families affected by crisis

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines and Sesame Workshop today announced a new partnership in anticipation of National Preparedness Month to support children in need around the world. During the month of September, the airline will highlight Welcome Sesame on its Miles on a Mission platform, an industry-leading crowd-sourcing program that now makes it easier than ever for its loyalty program members to do good and donate miles to national and local nonprofits.

United will match up to one million miles raised for Sesame Workshop initiative through its Miles on a Mission platform. (PRNewswire)

Donated miles will help Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, travel around the world to deliver early learning and nurturing care to children and caregivers impacted by conflict and crisis – including children and families in Ukraine, the Middle East, South Asia, Latin America, East Africa, and other affected regions.

United will match the first million miles raised by Sesame Workshop before the end of the year.

"We're rallying our most loyal customers to join us in supporting the incredible work that only Sesame Workshop can do – for children around the world who need it the most," said Josh Earnest, SVP and Chief Communications Officer. "In times of crisis, our United team routinely mobilizes our jets to help transport relief supplies where they are needed and get people out of harm's way. Extending our partnership with Sesame Workshop allows Mileage Plus members to donate miles and maximize the impact of these critical relief efforts, because we know Good Leads the Way for so many of our most loyal customers, too."

United's Miles on a Mission program is now even more accessible to nonprofit charities – lowering the total amount of miles from 200,000 to 100,000 to receive their award and extending the amount of time a nonprofit can mile-raise from 30 days to 90 days – giving participating groups more opportunities to promote their cause and reach their goal.

The updated program also makes it easier for MileagePlus Members to get involved with more opportunities to use their miles for good. Members will receive more updates throughout the year, including community-focused stories, donation celebrations, donor highlights and the chance to get involved during United's annual Miles on a Mission Week of Giving.

"Sesame Workshop is thrilled to collaborate with United's Miles on a Mission to bring education and joy to even more children and families through our Welcome Sesame initiative," said Sesame Workshop President Sherrie Westin. "We know children are remarkably resilient, and if they have access to quality early childhood development support, they can overcome adversity and build a brighter future."

More than 400 million children live in areas currently affected by violent conflict, and over 43 million children around the world have been forcibly displaced. Through educational media tailored to children's unique needs and in-person direct services with trusted partners, Welcome Sesame is reaching families wherever they are—from classrooms and health clinics to TV and mobile devices. Welcome Sesame is grounded in research, tested with families, and created in collaboration with local and international experts to harness the power of the beloved Sesame Muppets to deliver playful early learning and nurturing care to families, wherever they may be.

United kicked off its relationship with Sesame Workshop in March when the airline named Oscar the Grouch as its Chief Trash Officer to help build consumer awareness of sustainable aviation fuel. Oscar has appeared in more than 30 pieces of original video, digital, social and out-of-home content to date and there's more to come. United also recently launched new children's amenity kits that feature iconic Sesame Workshop characters like Oscar and Elmo in various games and stories.

Visit united.com/donate today to get involved and become a MileagePlus Member for free.

