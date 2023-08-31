Mattamy Homes Confirmed as a Best Place to Work in Raleigh/Durham

For the third year in a row, Triangle Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and

CARY, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For the third year in a row, the Triangle Business Journal has named Mattamy Homes as one of Raleigh/Durham's Best Places to Work – ranking the homebuilder as the #3 company in the medium-sized companies category for 2023.

The Triangle's 50 Best Places to Work winners were chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Once nominated, companies have to meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored.

Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

"This recognition is especially rewarding and meaningful because it is driven by an employee survey and so is a true reflection of how our people feel about working at Mattamy and what makes this a special place to build a career," says Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "We are honored to continually provide our employees with an environment where they can do their best work and a workplace culture they are proud to be part of and promote."

This year, the Journal is recognizing 50 businesses with local offices and operations in the Greater Triangle region, representing a variety of industries, including technology, construction, life sciences, professional services, manufacturing and finance.

"Employees are the lifeblood of any company," Triangle Business Journal Publisher and Market President Jason Christie said. "These 50 companies have demonstrated the belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses."

For more information, see the Triangle Business Journal's 2023 class of Best Places to Work award winners and the Mattamy Homes Careers page.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

