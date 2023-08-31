MSA Safety Releases 2022 Impact Report

Annual report highlights efforts and milestones related to company's socially responsible Mission of Safety

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development and manufacture of safety products and solutions that help protect workers and facility infrastructures, today announced that its 2022 Impact Report is now available via the company's website. Previously known as MSA's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, the report highlights how MSA's singular and socially responsible mission to protect workers is making a positive impact on society and in our world today. The report also details the company's efforts and continued commitment to accelerate progress toward a sustainable future.

MSA Safety 2022 Impact Report: Annual report highlights efforts and milestones related to company’s socially responsible Mission of Safety. (PRNewswire)

"At MSA Safety, our mission is integrated deeply into our business strategy and that creates a powerful catalyst for driving business growth and societal impact," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This focus accelerates our momentum, generates greater benefits for our stakeholders and reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced products and solutions that help protect people and make workplaces safer across the global safety ecosystem."

Aspects of MSA's business that are highlighted in the 2022 Impact Report include:

Details associated with MSA's recently established carbon reduction goal, which is to reduce market-based Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 42% by 2030, against a 2021 baseline.

Employee engagement data that reveals the passionate connection MSA's 5,000 global associates have to the company's mission and the many ways they are incorporating that passion into their daily work;

The company's performance as it relates to employee safety, product vitality, and diversity, including 30 percent board diversity and 36 percent diversity at the executive leadership level; and

Examples of MSA Safety products, technologies and solutions that are protecting workers, making workplaces safer and are enhancing sustainability, such as the MSA Bacharach MGS-401 Entrance Monitor, which quickly identifies refrigerant leaks to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in facilities.

"I am both proud and excited about the progress – and impact – the entire MSA team is making today when it comes living our mission; most notably our focus on developing solutions that enable workers to return home to their families at the end of the day," said Stephanie Sciullo, President of MSA's Americas business segment and executive sponsor of the company's CSR strategy. "We continue to build an internal infrastructure that allows us to execute our mission, frame milestones and make investments in our operations that benefit our key stakeholders, including the communities in which we live and work. As we look ahead, we will continue to make strategic investments that have a positive impact on our world and help us achieve our future aspirations."

To read or download the MSA Safety 2022 Impact Report, or to learn more about MSA's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, click here.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSASafety.com.

MSA Safety Incorporated (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSA Safety