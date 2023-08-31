THE ROMANS NEW YORK PROMOTES PR MAVEN, KATHERINE ESPINOSA, TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Romans New York, one of the fastest growing creative PR agencies in the US, has named Katherine Espinosa Senior Vice President, Culture + Media.

© Michael C Mooney — @TheMooneyShot (PRNewswire)

Espinosa has been with the company since The Romans UK expanded the empire stateside last year, and within her role as Vice President, has played a critical role in growing the Brooklyn outpost's impressive roster of clients including Amazon, Pernod Ricard, Candy Crush and more.

With a keen understanding of the cultural pulse and "what's next," Espinosa brings a strategic media relations acumen rooted in strategic insights that deliver on brand objectives. Her range of media prowess stems from employing a curiosity to understanding a variety of public relations specialties, weaving a tapestry of experience across music, politics, consumer technology, gaming, CPG, spirits, food and beverage. She previously held roles at global and mid-size agencies including Ogilvy & Mather, DKC and BCW along with a stellar client roster that included Airbnb, Colgate, Google, Hennessy, Match Group, Spotify, and more.

In her new role, Espinosa will lead earned media relations, with her knack of landing impactful coverage across broadcast and consumer resonant media titles across online and print. Her shared strive to create culturally resonant brands will remain a core part of her role through strategic and creative development.

"Joining The Romans has been a career defining jump that has allowed me the opportunity to delve deeper into shaping a role that drives consistent growth," said Espinosa. "I'm so grateful to be part of its empire complete with multi-disciplinary experts who I get to learn from and create impactful work with."

Of the promotion, Sarah Jenkins, Executive Vice President and Partner, said, "Katherine intrinsically understands something critically important in PR - that culture is currency. She is constantly seeking out trends relevant to our client brands and is relentlessly curious. She taps that quest for the interesting when developing effective 360 campaigns for our clients and delivers on the creative with storytelling and media relations skills like I've never seen. We're thrilled for her to continue her rocketship growth within the organization."

As a widely celebrated global agency, The Romans holds a strong roster of clients within various sectors including Twitter, Dove, Ben & Jerry's, Duolingo, Method, Ecover, WWE and Formula E and has recently added a Corporate division to their offering. Global advertising agency, Mother , has a minority stake in the business.

About The Romans

Founded in 2015, The Romans has been named 'Agency of The Year' at a major awards show every year for the past six years and is currently PRWeek UK's Mid-Sized Agency of The Year 2022 and Campaign's PR Agency of The Year 2022. It has offices in New York, Dubai and London and its clients include Snapchat, Ben & Jerry's, Dove, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Heineken. For more information, visit www.wearetheromans.com.

The Romans (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Romans