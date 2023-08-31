TAG - The Aspen Group Launches TAG University to Provide Innovative and Personalized Professional Growth and Development Courses to More Than 20,000 Team Members

TAG unveils its latest investment in personal and professional development with holistic, experiential learning opportunities through four key schools of learning at TAG University

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TAG – The Aspen Group launched TAG University (TAG U), a destination for learning focused on expanding professional and personal growth opportunities through world-class learning experiences. Fueled by innovation and technology, TAG U brings TAG team members from across the country together for innovative continuing education and professional development courses designed to unlock their potential and encourage growth at every stage of their lives and careers.

"TAG U is an investment in the independent professionals we support, their businesses and their growth," says Bob Fontana, TAG Chairman and CEO. "We are committed to providing the best learning and development experience in the industry, and that means building a community where we can learn together and stay at the cutting edge of the latest technology and innovation. We believe that the better and stronger our clinicians and team members are, the better experience and outcomes their patients and guests have."

Led by a team of specially selected industry experts, TAG U faculty will teach, coach and inspire TAG team members through four TAG U Schools of Excellence: Clinical, Leadership, Business and Operations, Service and Support. Courses – which range from implants to conflict resolution to lab management – are available on-demand, in the Harvard-inspired classroom studio and in-person at select locations including TAG's Chicago headquarters so TAG professionals can tailor their educational experience to their own interests, schedules and needs — meeting them wherever they are. In addition to classroom instruction, TAG U is designed to create a community of peers, coaches and mentors, building connections and getting better together.

The TAG U school architecture was designed to meet TAG employees wherever they are in their careers. Recent grads, seasoned experts and business owners who recognize the importance of learning and development can all benefit from enrolling in a TAG U course and achieve new levels of excellence.

"Learning does not stop after you earn your degree," says Chrissie Leibman, Senior Vice President of Learning and Development and Dean of TAG U. "With TAG U, we continue to expand on what our employees and supported clinicians and their teams already learned in school – advancing their clinical skills and adding to other areas critical to their success such as leadership, business, and more."

Last year, TAG issued more than 50,000 continuing education credits, committed $6 million to clinical, operational, professional and leadership development, trained more than 6,500 learners, hosted 155 classes across 20 programs, and completed more than 170,000 hours of learning across the organization. TAG U is the latest of TAG's investments in learning and development and offers courses to more than 20,000 people in the TAG network.

About TAG – The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and AZPetVet. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

