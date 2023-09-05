AIVITA Biomedical CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead to Deliver Keynote at Advanced Therapies Europe

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that chief executive officer Hans S. Keirstead, Ph.D. will participate in a keynote panel at Advanced Therapies Europe, taking place September 5-7 in Estoril, Portugal. In his keynote, Dr. Keirstead will speak about promising future for dendritic cell vaccines in treating cancer and preventing infectious disease, sharing findings from AIVITA's late stage clinical trials in cancer and AIVITA's Safety Net Vaccine Kit that enables vaccine production at point-of-care targeting influenza, malaria, Dengue and COVID-19. Details are as follows:

Keynote Panel: CAR-T & Beyond: Future of Cell-Based Immunotherapies

Keynote Title: A personal vaccine platform technology for cancer and infectious disease

When: Wednesday, Sep 7, 2023, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Participants:

Sven Kili, M.D., Principal, Sven Kili Consulting

Evren Alici, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Cell and Gene Therapy Group, Department of Medicine, Karolinska Institutet

Rui A. Sousa, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Stemmatters

Hans S. Keirstead, Ph.D., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.

Marie Csete, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, OkuloVision

Location: Estoril Congress Center, Estoril, Portugal

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient's cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown great promise including eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects in melanoma, and renal cell cancer, and prolonging progression-free survival in glioblastoma. Our Safety Net Vaccine Kit is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

