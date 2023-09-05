Jacobs to Manage Austin Independent School District Modernization Program

Largest capital program in district's history addresses aging infrastructure and community development

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by Austin Independent School District (ISD) in Austin, Texas to provide program management services in support of the district's capital improvement program. The program will implement more than $2.4 billion in capital works for Austin ISD facilities including modernization of 25 schools through full or phased renovations, districtwide security improvements, technology upgrades and maintenance.

Jacobs was chosen as one of three program managers that will each lead a segment of the capital improvement program. Jacobs' five-year contract is to manage approximately $517 million worth of capital projects, specifically overseeing the development of ten schools within Austin ISD.

"Jacobs' core values and those of Austin ISD are very closely aligned with a common vision of developing our next generation of leaders," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions Americas South Senior Vice President and General Manager Katus Watson. "In addition, this historic voter-approved bond program supports Austin ISD in addressing critical aging infrastructure that will deliver enduring benefits to the community for decades to come."

In addition to heating, air conditioning, plumbing and roofing replacements, planned improvements include the addition of school mental health centers and community pantries, visual and performing arts and athletic facility updates, upgrades to early learning and special education classrooms and kitchen/serving areas, and new playground and outdoor learning spaces.

"As a key team member helping to deliver Austin ISD's 2022 Bond, Jacobs has been an invaluable resource to the district and our Construction Management Department," said Executive Director of Construction Management Michael Mann. "Working alongside our staff and other program managers, Jacobs has proven they have both the technical expertise, as well as a culture of collaboration and teamwork, that is necessary to deliver the largest bond in Austin ISD history. It is truly a pleasure working with the Jacobs team, and we look forward to continued success in delivering the 2022 Bond."

To manage the program, Jacobs is teamed with Turner & Townsend Heery, and specialist minority-owned subconsultant firms Encotech Engineering Consultants, Olivier, Inc., and Project Management Group, LLC who represent approximately 30% of the project team. These firms were selected based on their core expertise and to promote local minority businesses.

Established in 1881, Austin ISD is the eighth largest school district in the state of Texas with more than 73,000 enrolled students in 113 schools across one of the fastest growing metroplexes in the country.

Jacobs previously provided program management services in support of Austin ISD's $450 million "Children First Bond Program" between 1996 and 2001.

