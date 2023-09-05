Stanley Announces Launch of Inaugural "Creators Fund" Grant Program

The Iconic Food and Beverage Brand will Offer Philanthropic Grants of up to $50,000 that Support a New Generation of Creators, Builders and Inventors

Applications Are Open Now Through October 20, 2023

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stanley , the innovative food and beverage brand, announced the launch of its inaugural grant program, Stanley Creators Fund, to support individuals and organizations working at the intersection of humanity, sustainability and possibility, developing innovative solutions to solve some of our communities' deepest challenges. Applications are open now through October 20, 2023. Grants of up to $50,000 each will be offered to up to eight recipients for the 2023 inaugural year.

Inspired by the company's founding in 1913 by inventor William Stanley, Jr., Stanley Creators Fund is designed to support a wide variety of causes and challenges, such as climate change, food security, housing security, and equity and justice. The program amplifies a new generation of Creators, Builders and Inventors who reflect the many communities they serve and are leading social change for a better future.

"The genesis of the Stanley brand is built on invention, creativity and innovation. In our 110th anniversary year, we're excited to bring even more meaning to our brand by supporting a new generation of individuals who are developing bold ideas that aim to create a brighter future," said Terence Reilly, Global President, Stanley brand. "Via the Stanley Creators Fund, we look forward to celebrating the incredible changemakers who are making a difference in their communities."

Eligibility Requirements

Stanley Creators Fund supports the voices, ideas and advancement of social entrepreneurs who are deeply engaged in their communities, have designed innovative solutions to a pressing challenge, and bring optimism to their work.

Recipients must meet the following eligibility criteria.

Demonstrate an aligned purpose with Stanley Creators Fund.

Operate in alignment with Stanley's values and standards, including its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, or global equivalent, with a minimum of two years of operating history. In absence of operating history, proof of concept may be demonstrated.

Have annual operating incomes of no less than $100,000 USD and no more than $2,000,000 USD.

Applications are now open through October 20, 2023 for creative leaders and the nonprofit organizations they represent. Short-listed applicants will be notified by December 2023.

To learn more about Stanley Creators Fund and to apply, visit https://www.stanley1913.com/pages/stanley-creators-fund .

About STANLEY

Invented by William Stanley, Jr. on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, Stanley brand has been delivering superior food and drinkware for active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy Stanley products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com.

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries and ultimately, people with the products they love. Whether we are sourcing, storing or delivering products, we bring unmatched category expertise and unrivaled operational excellence, combined with powerful digital analytics and insights. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI's business units include Supply Chain, tms and Stanley. Our portfolio of businesses offers best-in-class sourcing and supply chain capabilities, brand defining marketing and promotion services and innovative consumer products. For more information, please visit HAVI.com , tmsw.com and stanley1913.com .

