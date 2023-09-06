Mountain Valley Lodge: A New Name, Same Exceptional Experience

HAILEY, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of providing exceptional service to its guests as AmericInn, the hotel located in the heart of Hailey, Idaho is undergoing a change of name and rebranding. As of May 1st, 2023, the property has been renamed Mountain Valley Lodge, with an aim to better represent the local culture and values of the area.

The new name reflects the hotel's location in the scenic Wood River Valley, where the surrounding mountains and valleys provide breathtaking views and endless outdoor recreational opportunities. The hotel's new logo, featuring a mountain range, further embodies the spirit of adventure and relaxation that Mountain Valley Lodge aims to provide.

"We are excited to introduce Mountain Valley Lodge to our community and guests," said the hotel's General Manager, Michelle Gower. "While we will still provide the same excellent service and amenities that our guests have come to expect, the new name and branding will better align with the unique experience we offer here in Hailey."

Mountain Valley Lodge's prime location in the heart of Hailey puts guests within easy reach of popular local attractions such as the Sawtooth National Forest, Sun Valley Resort, and the Blaine County Historical Museum. The hotel's friendly staff can recommend outdoor activities such as skiing, hiking, fishing, and more.

"We want our guests to experience the best of Hailey, and Mountain Valley Lodge is the perfect home base for exploring all that the Wood River Valley has to offer," added Gower. "We look forward to welcoming guests to our newly named hotel and providing them with a memorable stay."

For more information about Mountain Valley Lodge and to book your stay, please visit www.mountainvalleylodge.com or call 208-788-7950.

About Mountain Valley Lodge: Located in Hailey, Idaho, Mountain Valley Lodge offers 64 comfortable rooms and suites, with modern amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and mini-fridges. Guests can enjoy complimentary services such as daily hot breakfast, a fitness center, and an indoor pool and hot tub. The hotel is located in the heart of Hailey, putting guests within easy reach of popular local attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities.

