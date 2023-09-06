Project Transition/PCS Mental Health, LLC names Dr. Stacey Dixon as new President

CHALFONT, Pa., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Transition, serving individuals with serious mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorders along with PCS Mental Health, LLC which serves those with severe mental illness in the forensic arena, has named Dr. Stacey Dixon as the new President effective immediately.

"We accept people as they are and support them in getting to the life they want."

Dr. Dixon is a licensed psychologist with a 35 year history of direct service provision to people with behavioral health and co-occurring intellectual and developmental disAbilities (IDD) in the State of TN. In clinical administrative positions, she has developed and enhanced behavioral health programs in inpatient, outpatient, residential treatment facilities, a Medicaid Managed Care Organization, and home-and-community based settings (HCBS) with a focus on effective transition planning from higher levels of care or incarceration to the community. She served as the Chief Officer of Cloverbottom Developmental Center as well as the Harold Jordan Center, a secure forensic program for people with IDD and co-occurring severe behavioral health conditions in the State of TN. She served as a forensic evaluator for competency to stand trial and mental status at the time of the offense (inpatient, outpatient, jail settings) for over 20 years. She provided assessment and treatment of people with dementia, neurocognitive disorders, physical disabilities, and TBI in nursing facilities for two years. She had a private practice in the Memphis area for 17 years. She joined Project Transition in June of 2022.

"I am so excited for the opportunity to lead an organization that continues to serve a population that many ignore." Said Dr. Dixon, "Hope and Healing Through Community isn't just a saying, it's what we do. We accept people as they are and support them in getting to the life they want."

Since Dr. Dixon joined Project Transition and PCS last summer the company has refocused on strengthening existing programs while preparing for growth to begin in 2024. In addition, PT and PCS are becoming Trauma-Empowered organizations through top-to-bottom training and consultation with Ernie Wouters, a clinical traumatologist.

"I have known Dr. Dixon for over 7 years, and I am happy that she will be overseeing the day to day operations of the company." Said Luke Crabtree, who will remain CEO of the company. "Her drive and dedication to this community makes her the right choice to serve those that need the services we offer."

About Project Transition and PCS Mental Health, LLC

Project Transition has been in operation for over 40 years. The program provides recovery focused services to adults (ages 18 to 65) with a mental health diagnosis -- including co-occurring and dual diagnoses. These services are delivered through a unique treatment and recovery model that involves the interplay between the support of a therapeutic community while simultaneously learning to live in an integrated community setting. Project Transition's model serves to both challenge and support their Members as they work toward living their most independent life possible. Members live in community-based apartment complexes with the eventual goal of reintegration into the community at-large. Provided in a trauma-informed, culturally relevant, strength and evidence-based manner, all services are informed by an individual assessment of the Member's clinical, functional, and rehabilitative needs. Project Transition currently has programs in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Our SOS Program in Tennessee is a care coordination model for crisis prevention, intervention, and stabilization of persons with IDD and co-occurring behavioral health conditions. Another SOS program is slated to start in Alabama in January 2024.

PCS Mental Health, LLC (PCS) is the sister company of Project Transition. It was created to bring innovative programs to the mental health community beyond Project Transition's traditional program. PCS works under the shared Executive leadership along with Project Transition.

