Economist Impact research shows climate change associations-including increasing heatwaves and pollen-are affecting lung health

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Economist Impact, an arm of The Economist Group that works with organisations globally to further their missions, released research supported by Chiesi Group, a pharmaceutical company, exploring the links between air quality, health inequalities and lung health. A survey of 500 people found that, despite reductions in the concentration of key air pollutants, poor air quality negatively affects symptoms, overall health and quality of life for people living with lung conditions.

The aim of the research titled Cleaner air, clearer lungs, better lives: exploring the intersection of air quality, health inequalities and lung health was to explore a hypothesised relationship between lung health, air quality and health inequalities, focusing on the perspectives of people with lung conditions. It incorporates individual experiences in its examination of air quality policy and environment across five key markets: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The study shows that an increasing number of heatwaves and increased pollen load—both generally associated with climate change—are already having a notable negative impact on people living with lung conditions. These issues were reported by survey respondents in all five study countries, but the problems are especially acute in urban areas.

Based on the research the researchers concluded that policymakers should consider this ongoing health impact and how to further incentivise action as they review national and international legal pollutant concentration limits and air quality guidelines. Continuing climate change requires that policymakers integrate heatwaves and pollen in air quality policies, and they should include different perspectives in the making of such policies—for example, lung experts and environment experts working alongside each other, with people with lived experiences. In addition, policy needs to continue to focus on the impact of air quality specifically on urban populations.

The research did not uncover any significant variation in the extent of these issues among people of different socioeconomic status or education levels, possibly due to the broad protective effect of universal health coverage in the study countries. However, policymakers, when defining universal health packages and comprehensive respiratory health plans, should consider how heatwaves and increased pollen will likely affect those living with lung conditions.

Elly Vaughan, Senior, manager for health at Economist Impact, and co-author of the report, said:

"Worldwide, when lung health policies are being made the perspectives of people living with lung conditions are often ignored. We need to elevate the issues of lung health, air quality and health inequalities to be seen through the eyes of patients living with lung conditions and help shape more effective lung health policies."

"But this is just a starting point; data collection must be improved in this area and more research is needed to further explore the intersection of air quality, health inequalities and lung health, and to understand specific risks, vulnerabilities and adaptive strategies for people with lung conditions."

Michael Guterbock, Senior consultant for policy and insights at Economist Impact, said:

"Research on lung health often views the health of those affected by lung conditions through two narrow lenses: attributes of the illness and medical interventions available to treat or improve lung conditions. They often ignore the physical, policy and socioeconomic context, a critical first step in understanding lung health. This study set out to better understand the realities and concerns of those living with lung conditions by capturing their personal experiences, complemented by a policy-focused literature review."

Visit https://impact.economist.com/perspectives/health/cleaner-air-clearer-lungs-better-lives for the full research and report.

