Hanky Panky Partners with Prabal Gurung on a Limited-Edition Fall Collection

The purpose-driven brands and their shared values of craftsmanship and inclusivity collaborated to create an exceptional collection that celebrates unconditional advocacy for women

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hanky Panky, the premium underwear and lingerie brand, announces their partnership with global fashion designer, Prabal Gurung, to create a limited-edition capsule collection of intimates for fall.

Inspired by the rare beauty of the rhododendron, the Hanky Panky x Prabal Gurung collection empowers women with the confidence to be seen as they choose and gives visibility to the unseen through Hanky Panky's new "Behind The Petals" social movement. This initiative supports freedom of expression but also unveils the behind-the-scenes team and workers who brought the fashion capsule to life. This collection is comprised of more than 30 pieces that are designed with the intention to encourage women to reveal their innerwear as outerwear, giving them the freedom of being themselves as they define it here and now. The assortment includes bras, bralettes, thongs, teddys, bodysuits, dresses, a limited-edition silk and lace blazer and more that are available in sizes XS-XL with under-wired bras ranging from 32A-36DD and ranging in price from $32-$600.

Hanky Panky will also introduce a digital and social movement called "Behind The Petals," shining a light on the craftsmanship and behind-the-scenes making of the collection and encouraging the wearer to share their personal stories of what is unseen about themselves with the hashtag #behindthepetals.

"Prabal Gurung is a designer known for inclusivity and unconditional advocacy for women, making him the perfect partner to help Hanky Panky continue empowering women with the confidence and freedom to be themselves in the intimates they wear," says Brenda Berger, Hanky Panky Chief Executive Officer. "We're thrilled to partner with Prabal Gurung to design a limited-edition collection of intimates that gives visibility to the unseen and highlights each woman's distinct way of blooming."

The two brands partnered to create innerwear as outerwear looks made with luxurious fabrics, high-end details, and Hanky Panky's iconic US-made lace. To unveil the collaboration, a selection of the co-branded designs will be featured in the Prabal Gurung SP24 NYFW runway show on Friday, September 8. All pieces were handcrafted in-house at the Hanky Panky Atelier in New York City.

"This collaboration with Hanky Panky underscores my passion for women's advocacy," said New York-based designer, Prabal Gurung. "This collection is a celebration of female empowerment and bringing visibility to the unseen."

Beginning Wednesday, September 27, the Hanky Panky x Prabal Gurung collection will be available on HankyPanky.com, in Hanky Panky's Bleecker Street store and in select retailers nationwide, while supplies last. For more on the Hanky Panky x Prabal Gurung collaboration, follow along with @hankypanky.

About Hanky Panky, hankypanky.com

Home of the game-changing World's Most Comfortable Thong®, Hanky Panky is sold in over 70 countries and beloved by celebrities, stylists, and generations of women. Founded in 1977 by a pair of best friends, Gale Epstein and Lida Orzeck, our mission is to uplift women—all the versions of them—by providing comfort they can count on, silhouettes for every mood, and a fit that always feels good. Hanky Panky proudly supports US manufacturing and remains a female-founded and -led intimates brand today.

About Prabal Gurung, prabalgurung.com

Prabal Gurung launched his eponymous collection in February 2009 with a philosophy encompassing modern luxury, indelible style and an astute sense of glamour. Gurung was born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal. After beginning his design career in New Delhi, he moved to New York to finish his studies at Parsons The New School for Design. Upon graduating, Gurung spent two years with Cynthia Rowley's design and production teams. Soon after, he was appointed design director at the iconic Bill Blass, a post he held for five years until launching his own collection, PRABAL GURUNG. A focus on quality and innovation has placed Gurung at the forefront of American fashion with designs worn by leading ladies including First Lady Michelle Obama and The Duchess of Cambridge, to name a few. Notable accolades include the 2010 Ecco Domani Fashion Fund Award, 2010 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner up, with various additional honors over the course of his career to present. In 2022, Gurung was honored as the Designer of the Year at the American Image Awards, was awarded the Humanitarian Award at the 38th Annual Night of the Stars Gala, and won the Positive Social Influence Award as a member of the Slaysians at the CFDA Awards. Gurung was also elected as Vice Chair of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, beginning his role in January 2023.

