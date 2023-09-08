KOSÉ Corporation Announces the US Launch of Japan's Bestselling Makeup Brand ADDICTION TOKYO

TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KOSÉ Corporation, one of Japan's leading cosmetic companies with a portfolio of iconic skincare, makeup, and wellness brands, announces the US launch of ADDICTION TOKYO, a makeup artist brand born in Tokyo that reflects the quality, creativity, and sensibility of Japanese formulation. The mission of the brand is to create makeup as a medium for self-discovery and a celebration of the artistry within every individual. It embodies the essence of Tokyo where beauty knows no bounds. ADDICTION TOKYO is where beauty is not defined, but instead, liberated in its most authentic and vibrant form.

The brand's global creative director, KANAKO TAKASE, is a renowned makeup artist who resides between Tokyo and New York and works with the world's top fashion magazines, designers, and photographers. She sees the world from the Tokyo-minded perspective, and her work on set with the editorial community globally and backstage at runway shows helps inform her work for the brand.

"I deeply connect to the brand philosophy and its roots in makeup artistry," says KANAKO TAKASE, Global Creative Director, ADDICTION TOYKO. "My goal is to help people everywhere by creating quality makeup products that have pro performance in mind yet are easy to use so that everyone can discover the artist in themselves. I want people to enjoy and embrace their own beauty but not be afraid to explore and experiment with a variety of looks, colors, textures, and products."

A pop-up will launch today at Bloomingdale's iconic 59th Street Flagship New York Store introducing customers to an immersive ADDICTION TOKYO experience. Customers will be encouraged to discover and play with the products across the eye, cheek, and lip categories. Special focus will be on the brand's acclaimed 99 shades of eyeshadows that come in a variety of textures that can be layered, mixed and matched.

"We are thrilled to be launching ADDICTION TOKYO in the United States. We believe now is the right time to introduce the brand to the American consumer as it has been a favorite in Japan for over 14 years," says Akira Matsubara, CEO of KOSÉ America; Executive Director in charge of Marketing Strategy Div. and Europe and America Business Div. of KOSÉ Corporation. "We think the brand will be a compelling discovery for the customer here especially since we have seen growing interest in the market in Japanese beauty. At KOSÉ, we continue to be committed to brightening the world for our customers globally through cosmetics, and to being a company with diverse brands that are a source of beauty for everyone."

The backdrop for the launch of ADDICTION TOKYO is New York Fashion Week which is at the forefront of shaping trends in the fashion and beauty industries. The brand's unique approach to style and artistry, as well as its cutting-edge creativity and pro performance align to the week of global fashion and color expressions. KANAKO will be working behind the scenes at select fashion shows with her team of makeup artists creating new beauty looks with the ADDICTION TOKYO products. These hot off the runway looks will be accessible to the customer via the brand's social media platforms, the website, and the pop-up.

About KOSÉ Corporation

KOSÉ Corporation was founded in Japan in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi with a vision and passion to provide people with hope and dreams during the post-war period. Today, with over 14,015 employees, KOSÉ continues the legacy of its founder with a commitment to consumers around the world of creating quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, and hair care products that exceed expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSÉ has over 800 registered patents and a portfolio of 37 brands that sell around the world in over 30 countries and regions across multiple channels including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct.

