White Castle celebrates 5th anniversary of Impossible Slider with special offer for Craver Nation members

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's beloved fast-food restaurant and CPG brand, is celebrating five years since its trendsetting and groundbreaking introduction of the Impossible Slider in Castles. In 2018, White Castle became the first fast-food hamburger chain and largest restaurant group to partner with Impossible™ Foods when it launched the plant-based Slider in all its restaurants.

The Impossible Slider is served with pickles and onions on White Castle's signature bun and can be customized to customers' desires, with or without cheddar cheese. This hot and tasty signature sandwich sizzles, tastes and smells like meat, but is made from plants.

"It is in White Castle's soul to be innovative and take pioneering first steps in this industry, and we lived up to the billing with the Impossible Slider," said Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer at White Castle. "The introduction of a plant-based burger systemwide five years ago set a new standard that, like the Original Slider's debut a century ago, others quickly decided to follow."

White Castle wants to ensure everyone takes part in this five-year anniversary celebration! Now through the end of September, White Castle is offering members of its loyalty program, Craver Nation, a coupon for $1 Impossible Sliders (tax not included). The coupon is available through the White Castle app.

The Impossible Slider was an instant hit when in debuted in April 2018 at 140 White Castle locations in New York, New Jersey and Chicago. Based on the overwhelming success of the pilot program, White Castle expanded availability of the Impossible Slider in September 2018 to all of its restaurants. The Impossible Slider was an instant hit with customers and quickly gained a loyal following, especially among Cravers who liked having another non-meat Slider option on the menu.

"White Castle was the first fast-food hamburger chain to launch Impossible Burger back in 2018, and has been a true leader and partner in launching the plant-based movement with Impossible Foods," said Erin Reynolds, vice president of food service sales at Impossible Foods. "We're so glad the Impossible Slider has experienced such enduring success with White Castle Cravers and fans."

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

