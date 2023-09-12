Cosmic Wire Announces Appointment of Johnny B. Lee as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Wire, a leading technology company redefining web3 and innovating blockchain solutions, today announced the appointment of Johnny B. Lee as Chief Commercial Officer. In this key leadership role, Lee joins the company during a period of rapid growth, with a mission to emerge as the most transformative technology and global commercial partner for business entities, building a complete web strategy encompassing web1 to web3.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Johnny to Cosmic Wire," said CEO Jerad Finck. "I've gotten to know Johnny through our strategic relationship with Solana Foundation. He is, without a doubt, one of the premier thought leaders in the space with a track record for execution and excellence. Johnny represents the best-in-class talent and expertise we're attracting and seeking out on our mission to serve the world our next-gen spatial internet and web3 infrastructure."

A proven business leader, Lee joins Cosmic Wire after serving as General Manager of Games, Entertainment & Media at Solana Foundation, where he grew the games ecosystem to over 150 studios. Prior to Solana, Lee led the games division at Dark Horse Comics as General Manager of Dark Horse Games. Prior, he led business development at Improbable (an a16z and SB Vision Fund portfolio company) and founded DGTL, an APAC-based games consultancy credited for bridging Western and APAC gaming companies, yielding multiple cross-border investments and publishing deals. Lee's financial and business development background spans over two decades of IP licensing, marketing partnerships, product development, and software and consumer products M&A expertise.

"During my time at Solana Foundation, I only became more convinced by the impressive tech stack, game-changing points of differentiation, and an enviable reputation as the creator and leader of the spatial internet landscape which will redefine what web3 is all about," said Lee. "I am thrilled to have been named Chief Commercial Officer and given the responsibility to lead and scale Cosmic Wire's commercial opportunities."

Cosmic Wire is a Miami-based technology company at the forefront of web3 innovation. The company utilizes its proprietary technology and decentralized applications to create the backbone operating system powering today's spatial internet ecosystem. With patented volumetric mesh technology and a patent-pending file format, compression algorithm, and codec, Cosmic Wire allows for live streaming of volumetric captured content in high-fidelity worlds in a standard web browser via cloud-based GPU rendering.

