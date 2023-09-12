Green Hills Software Offers Production-Focused Enablement for NXP Semiconductors' i.MX 93 and i.MX 95 Applications Processor Families Supporting AI-Enabled Platforms for Industrial, IoT, and Automotive Applications

Platforms based on NXP's i.MX 93 and i.MX 95 applications processors and Green Hills Software's safe and secure real-time operating systems, virtualization and advanced development tools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced its support for the i.MX 9 applications processors series from NXP® Semiconductors, creating an integrated platform based on Green Hills Software's safe and secure foundational software, including safety-certified real-time operating systems (RTOS), virtualization services, and safety-qualified C/C++ development tools. The platform enables developers to efficiently create and confidently deploy safe and secure software across a wide range of applications in automotive, industrial and IoT systems.

A critical requirement for the next wave of edge applications is higher processing and machine learning capabilities, combined with high-speed connectivity, to better analyze the environment and make intelligent decisions locally. Additionally, next-generation designs require high performing, safe and secure hardware and operating systems, developed in compliance with automotive ASIL B and industrial SIL 2 functional safety standards. Finally, advanced and intuitive development tools are needed by development teams to tame the complexity of the growing amount of software and to meet production deadlines.

"By leveraging the combination of i.MX 9 series' safety, AI and performance features with the Green Hills INTEGRITY® RTOS' proven separation architecture, carmakers and Tier 1s can realize multiple competitive advantages on their production vehicle programs," said Dan Loop, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Edge Processing at NXP. "Green Hills and NXP are leveraging years of collaboration that enabled successful customer designs based on the i.MX 6 and i.MX 8 series. Today, we're enabling lead customers on the i.MX 93 family and we look forward to extending our combined support to future devices in the i.MX 95 family as well."

"Our customers are accelerating their automation of industrial electronics, and it's vital that we're building intelligence and security, as well as energy efficiency, into each and every device," said Jeff Steinheider, General Manager, Industrial Edge Processing at NXP. "The highly integrated i.MX 93 and i.MX 95 applications processors will help open an entirely new range of use cases utilizing our machine learning accelerators and higher performance cores along with the capabilities offered by the safe and secure RTOS software and tools from Green Hills."

The INTEGRITY RTOS and µ-velOSity™ RTOS from Green Hills target the highest safety levels for automotive (ISO 26262) and industrial (IEC 61508) for the Application Compute domain, featuring Arm® Cortex™-A55 processor cores, and Real-Time/Safety domain, featuring Arm Cortex-M microcontroller cores, and part of the EnergyFlex heterogeneous architecture of i.MX 95 and i.MX 93 families. INTEGRITY Multivisor® virtualization can also safely and securely run Linux and Android alongside critical real-time tasks, assuring freedom-from-interference.

Both INTEGRITY and µ-velOSity are tightly integrated with the MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) and its advanced TimeMachine® back-in-time debugger and History® system visualization for multicore heterogeneous designs. MULTI is also OS-agnostic, bringing its timesaving features to third-party RTOSes as well, such as Linux, AUTOSAR and FreeRTOS. The Green Hills optimizing compilers and run-time libraries are also ASIL and SIL-certified, and leverage over 40 years of experience creating compilers that produce the smallest code with the highest execution performance on embedded processors. Together, the Green Hills product portfolio enables software teams to reduce the time and costs to develop, optimize, and deploy software for production systems.

"Green Hills is thrilled to be working with NXP and i.MX 9 series applications processor families to offer customers a production-ready RTOS and advanced development tools that are safety and security-certified for both industrial and automotive," said Dan Mender, VP Business Development at Green Hills Software. "By utilizing the Green Hills INTEGRITY and µ-velOSity RTOSes, with optional virtualization, customers can safely run real-time critical applications alongside Linux and Android while achieving significant increases in developer productivity and shorter time to production.

Availability

Early access versions of Green Hills products are available today for customers on the i.MX 93 EVK board.

