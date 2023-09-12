Lightstream Marks 20 Years as a Pioneer in Advanced Cloud Computing and Next-Gen Networking

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lightstream, a trailblazer in Secure Digital Transformation, Zero Trust security methodology, next-generation networking, and advanced cloud computing, proudly celebrates its 20-year Anniversary with the unveiling of its redesigned website—Lightstream.io. This new digital presence marks the company's two-decade milestone of serving a diverse clientele, including industry giants in retail, fintech, hospitality, and technology.

Celebrating 20 years of serving IT professionals in companies large and small. Check out our new website at https://lightstream.io. (PRNewswire)

Celebrating 20 years: Advanced IT solutions - Cyber Security | Cloud Computing | Next-Gen Networks | Managed Services

Established in 2003, Lightstream has been a trusted partner for companies of all sizes, from household names to startups. The company helps clients navigate IT Modernization securely and ensures their cloud and network infrastructures are future ready. Lightstream's new website underscores its role as a trusted guide and dedicated partner in delivering state-of-the-art IT technologies and solutions architected around the Zero Trust framework.

Co-CEOs Jim Cassell and Rod Stout released a joint statement: "Lightstream has a 20-year heritage of serving brands and companies of all sizes. Our driving passion is to provide peace of mind to our customers, knowing their IT infrastructure is optimized for both performance and cost. We go to work every day committed to enable our customers to achieve their business goals by surrounding them with the right technologies and world-class services."

The enhanced website summarizes Lightstream's comprehensive suite of services:

Advanced Cybersecurity surrounding organizations with end-to-end security based on zero-trust principles and state-of-the-art cybersecurity strategies.





Global Connectivity featuring a network of global carrier partners and 20 years of expertise.





Next-Gen Networking with the latest voice and data networking technologies leveraging software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and SASE-based architectures.





Consulting, Professional & Field Services featuring architecture and design, DevSecOps consulting, digital forensics, and global deployment services.





Lightstream Connect™ software that integrates cloud and network services into a single dashboard with robust usage analytics, inventory management, and financial optimization tools.





Security, Cloud, and Network Managed Services: World-class support with 24/7 management & monitoring ensuring every client enjoys peace of mind with a partner that is always there. We support an organization's operations so that they can focus on growing their business.

Lightstream serves organizations of all sizes throughout North America and has successfully implemented thousands of IT solutions across the globe.

For more information or to explore the new website, please visit https://lightstream.io.

(PRNewsfoto/Lightstream) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LIGHTSTREAM