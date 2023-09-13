AERO Logistics Signs Lease at Dalfen Industrial's Charleston Property

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial is pleased to announce the 5-year lease with AERO Logistics for its new 80,914 square foot industrial facility in Charleston, SC. Kevin Coats and Lee Allen of JLL represented Dalfen in the lease negotiations for Eastport Distribution Center .

AERO Logistics is an asset-based service provider structured to support the cold-chain efforts of the 3PL, freight forwarding and airline community.

Eastport Distribution Center is one of the closest large infill site in Charleston to the Port (15-minute drive) and is only 2.5 miles from the Charleston International Airport . It provides AERO Logistics a strategic last mile location off of I-26, which runs south to the Port of Charleston and north to Greenville-Spartanburg.

"Dalfen Industrial is thrilled to provide this incredible last mile location on one of the fastest growing MSAs in the U.S.," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer of the Southeast region of Dalfen Industrial.

Dalfen Industrial owns, operates and is in the process of developing 11.5 million square feet of industrial property in the Southeast.

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

