DentaQuest Applauds Reintroduction of Bipartisan Bill to Expand Access to Affordable Dental Coverage

Statement from DentaQuest President Steve Pollock on Sen. Hassan's Bill to Uncouple Medical and Dental Insurance Purchases via the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Steve Pollock, president of DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., released the following statement reacting to the introduction of the Increasing Access to Dental Insurance Act:

DentaQuest (PRNewswire)

New bill would smartly uncouple medical and dental insurance purchases via the federal health insurance marketplace.

"Oral health is key to our overall health and wellness, and people with coverage seek preventive oral care more than those without. Because preventive care reduces the likelihood of needing extensive restorative or emergency care, an additional access point to get coverage will protect both the individual and the system from unnecessary costs and procedures. Unfortunately, people can only buy dental insurance through the federal exchange when they also buy medical coverage. This means, for example, that seniors enrolled in traditional Medicare cannot purchase a dental plan through the federal health insurance marketplace. Enabling people to purchase a standalone dental plan without requiring the purchase of a medical plan will increase access to dental care for many Americans who already have medical coverage through other means.

We applaud Senators Maggie Hassan and Roger Marshall for introducing the Increasing Access to Dental Insurance Act. This legislation will provide consumers with more choice, greater access, and ultimately better outcomes because people with dental coverage are more likely to see the dentist than those without.

Thank you to the bill sponsors for reinforcing the importance of oral health care to overall care – access to coverage is access to care for many Americans, and this will make it easier to #GetCovered."

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Direct Media Inquiries to:

Farrah Phillipo

Farrah.Phillipo@greatdentalplans.com

781-654-6764

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S.