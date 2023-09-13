Mars Food & Nutrition Announces Ben's Original™ 10 Medley

Nutrient-packed innovation delivers convenient solution to supercharge meals with a delicious source of plant-powered protein, fiber and flavor.

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben's Original™, proudly part of Mars, unveiled its latest—and most delicious—innovation: Ben's Original™ 10 Medley. The exciting new addition is a perfect 10, offering a nourishing, high-fiber dish that will tantalize taste buds. Ben's Original 10 Medley gets its name from its mix of 10 hearty grains, vegetables, legumes, and herbs that come together in one convenient ready-to-heat pouch.

Ben’s Original™ is partnering with James Beard Award nominee, Chef Shenarri Freeman, to create four unique Ben’s Original™ 10 Medley recipes, featuring a balance of nutrient-rich ingredients that are quick, easy and tasty. (PRNewswire)

"Understanding growing consumer interest in gut health and the impact a healthy gut has on physical and mental well-being, we knew there was a need for a nutrient-dense innovation. We also know many consumers feel overwhelmed by the time required to make nutritious and delicious meals," said Angie Madigan, Vice President of Marketing Mars Food & Nutrition North America. "Our Ben's Original team is thrilled to provide consumers with another simple and delicious way to get more plant protein and fiber in their diets through our new Ben's Original 10 Medley product."

Every pouch of Ben's Original 10 Medley has at least 10 grams of fiber from diversified sources and 10 grams of protein to help maintain a balanced diet while supporting good gut health. Packed alongside that nourishment, each pouch has enough flavor and variety to be enjoyed on its own, to quickly round out a meal, or to put a new spin on leftovers.

Ben's Original 10 Medley is ready to enjoy after just 90 seconds in the microwave or directly from the pouch and is available in four delicious flavors:

To launch the five-star innovation, Ben's Original is partnering with longtime Ben's Original enthusiast, critically acclaimed chef, and James Beard Award nominee Shenarri Freeman, famous for her vegan soul food dishes. "I'm excited to help showcase Ben's Original 10 Medley through unique, convenient, and balanced recipes," said Chef Freeman. "I grew up with Ben's Original, and it's been part of my family's mealtimes for as long as I can remember. I am honored to join the Ben's Original team and help continue to create meals and experiences that offer everyone a seat at the table."

Chef Freeman and Ben's Original created four unique Ben's Original 10 Medley recipes, featuring a balance of nutrient-rich ingredients that are quick, easy, and tasty, including:

Good-tasting, nutrient-dense food that's also good for you? That's what Ben's Original calls going against the grain. Ben's Original 10 Medley is now available at major retailers across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Ben's Original 10 Medley, visit BensOriginal.com and check out Ben's Original on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Ben’s Original™ unveiled its latest—and most delicious—innovation: Ben’s Original 10 Medley. The exciting new addition is a perfect 10, offering a nourishing, high-fiber dish available in four delicious flavors: Chinese Style Five Spice, Smoky Southwest, Caribbean Style and Tomato & Herbs. (PRNewswire)

Mars Food Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

