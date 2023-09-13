New Season of "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien" Premieres This Weekend

Season 9 Brings a New Look and Set

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine program, returns for its ninth season the weekend of September 16-17 with a fresh look and an expansive new set in New York City.

The weekly program, produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, will be shot in a converted Manhattan office space that will serve as Matter of Fact headquarters. The new set environment was created to provide multiple interview and presentation areas.

"Matter of Fact is about telling stories and having conversations with people from diverse backgrounds across America," said Rita Hagen Aleman, executive producer, news and documentary development at Hearst Media Production Group. "The new set and refreshed on-air look are designed to underscore the show's dynamic and distinctive style -- which is resonating with younger viewers and audiences seeking a format that stands out from the typical Sunday talk programs."

Matter of Fact, hosted by Emmy® Award-winning journalist, Soledad O'Brien, was one of just a handful of nationally syndicated programs to achieve year-to-year ratings growth for the 2022-2023 season – including increases in Persons 2+, Women 18+, and African American viewers, per Nielsen data. In the key Persons 25-54 demographic, the show ranked in the top five out of 27 weekend national political/public affairs shows on broadcast and cable. Matter of Fact reaches 96% of U.S. TV households in local television markets across the country.

Matter of Fact is part of HMPG's current program portfolio comprised of more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS Dream Team," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on The CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

