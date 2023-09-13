RTX business Collins Aerospace selected by BAE Systems as Large Area Display provider for Eurofighter Typhoon cockpit development

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) business Collins Aerospace has been selected by BAE Systems as the provider for Large Area Display technology to be integrated into the cockpits of future Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

Eurofighter-Typhoon_Crown Copyright (PRNewswire)

The ultra-high-definition Large Area Display (LAD) will be used by BAE Systems as part of its rapid capability development programme, Project Medulla, which sees it investing in future technologies for use across its combat air portfolio, including Eurofighter Typhoon.

The LAD will serve as a pivotal tool for pilots, consolidating critical flight data, sensor inputs and tactical information into a single, easily accessible interface. Through real-time data feeds from radar, targeting systems, and threat detection, pilots will maintain an up-to-the-second view of the battlefield, enabling swift and precise decision-making during high-stakes engagements.

"The selection of Collins Aerospace as the current best athlete for the LAD equipment will support our continued investment into our combat air platforms, including Typhoon," said Ian Clark, Head of Medulla, BAE Systems Air. "Together with upgraded mission systems and increased processing power our teams are developing, the LAD will enable pilots to harness the full potential of Typhoon's advanced in radar and weapons technology ensuring the aircraft remains the backbone of combat air power for decades to come."

"Our Large Area Display for Eurofighter Typhoon cockpits represents a game-changing advancement in combat aviation," said Craig Bries, VP GM, Marketing, Sales, & Aftermarket Services, Collins Aerospace. "Specifically designed for combat aircraft, the Large Area Display will revolutionise aerial operations by offering complete situational awareness and unparalleled operational effectiveness providing fighter pilots with an unmatched advantage."

The Large Area Display's intuitive design and resistive touch screen technology will streamline information flow and will significantly reduce cognitive workload, allowing pilots to focus on critical tasks and maneuvers, thereby maximising operational effectiveness. With this state-of-the-art technology, combat aircraft pilots will be better equipped to manage complex aerial scenarios, optimise flight paths and respond proactively to enemy threats.

Collins Aerospace will work with BAE Systems to develop a Large Area Display solution that leverages existing, field-proven design elements while incorporating the latest available display technologies in order to minimise obsolescence and development schedule risks.

Collins Aerospace has a long-standing relationship with BAE Systems, which has evolved through successful collaboration on the Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk aircraft programs. Collins Aerospace supplies close to 50 percent of the world's avionics displays and has more than 30 years of experience in producing high performance display products for fighter aircraft as well as trainers, bombers, helicopters, and commercial aircraft worldwide.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defence industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

