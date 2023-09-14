COOL CATS BELOVED CHARACTERS BLUE CAT AND CHUGS TO DEBUT AS A BALLOON IN THE 2023 MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE®

First Digital Collectible Brand to be Featured in the Annual Holiday Spectacle in New York City on November 23

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Cats Group, the Web3 company and global character brand behind the blue-chip digital collectibles Cool Cats, together with Macy's has announced their upcoming appearance in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. Cool Cats will debut as the first-ever NFT collection to be featured in the iconic holiday event, which will take place live in New York City on November 23, 2023. The new Cool Cats character balloon will feature their core mascot character Blue Cat and his adorable friend Chugs, the milk carton.

Cool Cats, a digitally native character brand that has evolved into the mainstream through storytelling and partnerships since its founding in 2021, was voted as the winner of an online contest held by Macy's that provided one of five NFT brands the chance to be included in the beloved Parade.

Clon, Creator and Founder of Cool Cats, is a long-time fan of the Parade. For years growing up, he watched the Parade on television with his grandfather, and now he'll get to experience the holiday spectacle in a whole new way – seeing his characters as larger-than-life balloons at one of the world's most celebrated events.

Adding to the excitement, Cool Cats will also be unveiling a curated collection of limited-edition merchandise that will be available at 11 Macy's flagship stores and online at macys.com. The merchandise collection includes a plush of Blue Cat and a vinyl collectible. Fans in NYC can also purchase a hoodie available exclusively at Macy's Herald Square. All merchandise will come with digital activation features.

"This is a big moment for me as an artist and as the founder of Cool Cats," shares Clon. "Personally, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has always been an important event in my family and it holds a lot of memories. Being able to showcase my artwork alongside some of the world's most recognizable characters is a dream come true. It means even more to me that we are participating in this monumental event due to the support of our Cool Cats community. Blue Cat and Chugs will be flying high and I'm excited to see new fans engage with our characters as we look ahead to an exciting new year for our brand."

"As two of the most popular Web3 characters, we could not be more thrilled to build upon last year's success and introduce Blue Cat and Chugs in the physical world at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this fall," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "We know that our fans will be delighted to see these iconic characters soar above the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving."

The exciting Macy's announcement arrives following news of three upcoming games with nWay and iCandy—both a part of the Animoca Brands ecosystem—and Sync Studios. In addition, Cool Cats received strategic investment from Web3 giant Animoca Brands, and has a strategic partnership with leading AI and metaverse technology and content company Futureverse. Earlier this summer, Cool Cats was one of the first Web3-rooted companies to host a booth at the international convention Comic Con.

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 23, 2023, from 9 a.m.- noon; in all time zones. For more information visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

For more on Cool Cats, please visit coolcats.com.

About Cool Cats Group LLC

Cool Cats is a global character brand built around its beloved lead character "Blue Cat", created by artist Colin Egan in 2013. Today, Cool Cats boasts a rich universe filled with captivating characters, comics, games, merchandise, and animations that are designed to deliver inclusive, impactful, and community-driven stories.

Having captured the hearts of a wide audience including celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Bill Murray, and Mike Shinoda, Cool Cats has become a universal symbol of what it means to be cool. While Cool Cats has experienced incredible success on the blockchain, the essence of the brand lies in its mainstream appeal as a beloved character brand with a mission to connect and inspire people across the globe through immersive storytelling.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade .

