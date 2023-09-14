STEP INTO THE FUTURE OF AIR-CARE WITH LYSOL® AT 'AIR-AOKE' -- A ONE-OF-A-KIND INTERACTIVE KARAOKE EXPERIENCE FEATURING NEW LYSOL® AIR SANITIZER

Debuting at Music Midtown, Atlanta's Premier Music Festival, Starting Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lysol®, a Reckitt brand, is introducing the future of air-care to music lovers with Air-aoke, an interactive pop-up karaoke experience that utilizes LED technology to showcase the brand's latest innovation, Lysol Air Sanitizer. This first-of-its-kind, EPA-approved product kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria† while eliminating odors in the air.*

Lysol® will debut Air-aoke, an interactive pop-up karaoke experience, at Atlanta’s Music Midtown to educate music lovers on how the brand’s newest innovation, Lysol Air Sanitizer, kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. (PRNewswire)

To put Lysol Air Sanitizer's skills to the test and educate consumers on how to protect themselves from the 1,000 virus and bacteria-filled droplets that can be produced from just one minute of singing,‡ the brand is bringing Air-aoke to Music Midtown. The experience, which draws inspiration from popular immersive art exhibits, will give music lovers a chance to get behind the mic and digitally showcase how Lysol Air Sanitizer kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.

Festival goers can sign up for the Air-aoke experience and select a song by scanning a QR code at the activation that will register them for a performance slot. Once they step into the booth and belt their hearts out, artistic depictions of viruses and bacteria will appear on LED screens on the walls and ceiling surrounding them, creating an immersive, 360-digital experience. After the performance, Lysol Air Sanitizer will literally – and digitally – kill 99.9% of the viruses and bacteria that were released while singing, displaying how its unique formula attaches to the pathogens in the air.

Lysol enlisted actress, producer, singer & entrepreneur, Christina Milian, to take on Air-aoke at Music Midtown and educate consumers about the importance of germ-prevention.

"Performing is one of my biggest passions – but protecting my family always comes first," Christina said. "That's why I am going to take the mic at Air-aoke and show how Lysol Air Sanitizer is changing the game when it comes to air-care. It's become a staple at work and in my home to leave my family's and my air sanitized!"

To reach new audiences on social through Air-aoke, Lysol is engaging influencers to create music-forward social content on TikTok and Instagram. The brand partnered with musician SidClusive to create a unique backing track for other creators, including Samyra, Citizen Queen and Quazzomodo, to build upon and duet with their own verse inspired by Lysol Air Sanitizer. Consumers can hear the beats by following along with @lysolus on TikTok.

"With the introduction of our newest innovation, Lysol Air Sanitizer, Lysol is continuing its long-standing mission of protecting consumers and keeping them and their loved ones safe from the spread of illness-causing viruses and bacteria," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "With the introduction of Air-aoke, we're able to showcase Lysol Air Sanitizer's efficacy in a unique way while empowering consumers with the knowledge and tools they need to fight airborne pathogens."

For more information on Lysol Air Sanitizer or Air-aoke, visit Lysol.com or follow Lysol @lysolus on TikTok and @lysol on Instagram.

† Kills 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumoniae in the air, in 4 minutes. Kills 99.9% of airborne viruses (Tested on MS2 surrogate for enveloped airborne viruses such as Influenza viruses, Coronaviruses, and Pneumoviruses) in the air, in 12 minutes.

*Eliminates odors by killing odor-causing bacteria in the air.

‡ Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

About Lysol Air Sanitizer

Lysol® Air Sanitizer is the first and only air-care product approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to kill 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria† while eliminating odors.* Each 10 oz. can of Lysol Air Sanitizer is available at major U.S. retailers for a suggested retail price of $7.99. Consumers can choose from three fragrances of Lysol Air Sanitizer: Simply Fresh, White Linen and Light Breeze. For more information, visit www.lysol.com.

About Lysol

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

About Reckitt

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at http://www.reckitt.com/us.

** Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

