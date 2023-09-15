Easy Ice Buys Ice Division of OBCO Chemical, Strengthening Presence in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the only national provider of commercial ice machine subscriptions, has successfully closed on their most recent acquisition: the ice machine division of OBCO Chemical Corporation.

Easy Ice logo (PRNewsfoto/Easy Ice) (PRNewswire)

OBCO has spent four decades serving business owners in the Charleston metro area as a top source of janitorial supplies, restaurant supplies, dishwasher leasing, and ice machine leasing. They will continue to operate in the janitorial, restaurant, and dishwasher industries, while Easy Ice takes over their ice machine leasing customers.

"OBCO's footprint, combined with our recent investments in the area, allows Easy Ice to be the leader of ice machine solutions in one of the hottest markets in the country," said Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Easy Ice. "I am remarkably proud of our team and what we aim to accomplish with this addition."

Easy Ice expects the customer transition to be a smooth one, thanks in part to OBCO and Easy Ice both widely using Hoshizaki equipment. Customers can expect consistent, high-quality ice machine service from their new provider, who has both ample Hoshizaki experience and the most extensive maintenance procedures in the ice machine rental industry.

Since its founding in 2009, Easy Ice has led the way in shifting American business owners' mindset when it comes to commercial ice machines: from ownership to all-inclusive subscription. With over 30,000 ice machines currently under management across 47 states, they show no sign of stopping. The customers they're set to inherit from OBCO represent significant progress in the company's goal to grow throughout the Southeast.

About Easy Ice

As the only national provider of a full-service ice machine subscription, Easy Ice seeks to revolutionize the way business owners get their ice equipment. With 19 branch locations, including warehouse and distribution facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Orlando, and Kansas City, Easy Ice makes commercial ice machine rental accessible coast to coast. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easy Ice