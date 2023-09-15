Two Decades of Success: Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence in Business & 20 Million Quotes

Community Endorsement and Media Acclaim: Building Blocks of CruiseCompete's Success

DETROIT, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we mark two decades in business, we want to extend our heartfelt appreciation. Our profound gratitude is directed towards our dedicated media partners, many of whom have consistently supported and commended our cruise website, CruiseCompete.com.

We also extend our thanks to our knowledgeable and exceptional travel advisors, our extensive and loyal community of traveling members, those who write about us, and our extraordinary internal team. This team, comprised of dedicated travel advisors and cherished guests, has played a pivotal role in shaping the success of CruiseCompete over the years.

What Cruisers Say About CruiseCompete

"I've used CruiseCompete for most of my 75+ cruises. It's the easiest way to shop around for the best price" -- gb3 , New Jersey

"Well worth using Cruise Compete when you have a cruise in mind. Quick response to cruise offers and I have received excellent service from the agencies I have selected." -- v47 , Florida

"Great! Thorough, answered all "newbie" questions, pleasant and easy to chat with." - GVal4526, British Columbia

Good Housekeeping: One of The Best Sites and Apps for Finding Last-Minute Travel Deals

AARP : Great Ways to Save-16 Ways to Travel Cheap

MSN Canada / Kiplinger: 31 Best Travel Sites to Save You Money

CruiseCompete presents a wide variety of hand-curated cruise specials, amenities and experiences across over 50 cruise lines, featuring more than 500 ships sailing worldwide. Discover the collection of expedition, ultra-luxury, premium, contemporary and river lines. Browse Cruise Ships and Cruise Lines .

It's simple to use: Find the desired cruise. Request quotes. Compare personalized offers, prices, upgrades, cabin credits and more. Contact member-advisors with questions and to book.

We are truly honored each time our website is visited. Thank you.

Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence - About CruiseCompete: The Ultimate Cruise Destination - For nearly two decades, CruiseCompete has reigned as the leading online cruise marketplace since its inception in 2003. Here's a glimpse into what makes CruiseCompete the go-to platform for cruise enthusiasts.

Discover What Cruisers Say About CruiseCompete : CruiseCompete is not just a platform; it's a community. Hear from fellow cruisers who have experienced the magic of cruise vacations and learn from their insights. Press Quotes About CruiseCompete can attest to our exceptional services.

CruiseCompete CruiseTrends™ Unveiled Monthly: Get an exclusive inside look at the ever-evolving world of cruise travel with CruiseCompete CruiseTrends™. Our monthly stats reveal consumer trends and the latest preferences in cruise vacations.

Your Family Travel Authority: CruiseCompete is your ultimate resource for family travel information. We proudly present the 2023 Sea Tales Family Cruise Travel Planner at https://online.flippingbook.com/view/1012474068/ in our Travel Resources section.

Recognized and Praised: CruiseCompete has garnered accolades from renowned sources. Travel + Leisure ranks us among the "Top 60 Best Apps and Websites for Travelers," and The Wall Street Journal hails us as the "Best Cruise Travel Site." The New York Times acknowledges our platform as the place where "independent travel advisors compete to offer you the best deal." Similar praise resonates from Travel + Leisure, Kiplinger, and The Washington Post. The Street even declares, "Score luxury cruises at bargain prices."

Connect with Us: For more information and to experience CruiseCompete firsthand, visit us at https://www.cruisecompete.com/ or explore group cruise options at https://www.cruisecompete.com/group_cruises/

CruiseCompete is an Iowa limited liability company and is neither a travel agency nor owned by one.

