Danny Salinas Joins Cantor Fitzgerald as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., ("Cantor") a leading global financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Danny Salinas as Cantor's new Global Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Salinas will assume all internal and external financial responsibilities for Cantor's consolidated businesses.

Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on today's announcement, "We are excited about Danny joining Cantor's executive leadership team. His insights and expertise will be instrumental in furthering Cantor's success. His proven track record and dynamic skill set make him a valuable asset across the company."

Mr. Salinas brings with him a wealth of experience that will contribute to the firm's continued growth. Prior to joining Cantor, Mr. Salinas held various executive positions for over a decade at TD Bank Group, including most recently as a Chief Financial Officer at TD Securities. Mr. Salinas also practiced as a tax attorney at Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett, where he advised on strategic corporate transactions, and began his career at Deloitte & Touche, where he received his CPA. Mr. Salinas holds a J.D. from Georgetown University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and a B.S. in accounting from Rutgers.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 11,500 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 78 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income, equities, capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 Primary Dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

