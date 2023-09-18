Sabanto Releases Fendt 700 Vario Tractor Support

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabanto, Inc. announces Fendt 700 Vario tractor compatibility for Steward™, a cutting-edge technology platform that transforms tractors to work autonomously. This addition allows Fendt 700 owners to redeploy their time and energy to the most important aspects of their operation.

Automating field operations promises to be a major development in addressing the labor problems throughout the industry, as it allows for continuous tractor operations while freeing up staff to perform other critical work on the farm. Automation will allow the industry to continue moving forward by doing more with less labor.

"Today's release of the Fendt 700 Vario aftermarket autonomous system operating within the Steward™ platform exemplifies Sabanto's mission to deploy autonomy agnostically," said Craig Rupp, CEO and founder of Sabanto. "We believe your next-generation tractor is already sitting in your machine shed. We've created an autonomy platform that can be easily installed on a farmer's existing tractor, allowing them to maximize the value of their current capital."

"This technology is the answer for farmers throughout Wisconsin dealing with their lack of labor," said Mark Vanderloop of Vanderloop Equipment in Brillion, Wisconsin. "We've already demonstrated controlling multiple machines autonomously in a given field operation, thereby halving a farmer's labor requirements."

Sabanto has proven, through extensive field testing, its ability to automate a variety of field operations over significant acres. Leveraging a fleet of tractors, the company has autonomously tilled, planted, seeded, weeded, applied, and mowed across Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and California. The company's Steward™ autonomy platform has been pivotal in deploying multiple systems for multiple days of non-stop operation.

Sabanto is committed to providing the very best customer experience. To serve customers at the local level, Sabanto has built and continues to expand an elite network of dealer partners who have all been working in the ag technology solution space for decades, ensuring that customers experience world-class purchasing guidance and technical support.

About Sabanto

Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Sabanto's mission is to accelerate autonomy in agricultural machinery to solve two primary problems: (i) the increasingly acute scarcity of labor in rural areas and (ii) ever-increasing capital expenses for modern ag machinery. Sabanto's core competency revolves around low-cost retrofits of existing agriculture machinery regardless of make or model, along with the development of necessary supporting software to maximize the utility of autonomous technology, thereby increasing producer ROI. Learn more at Sabantoag.com .

