ARLO UNVEILS NEW ESSENTIAL CAMERAS AND DOORBELLS TO PROVIDE AFFORDABLE SMART HOME SECURITY THAT PROTECTS YOUR EVERYTHING

Featuring the Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera with 4X Battery Life, Arlo's New Second Generation Essential Cameras and Doorbells Deliver Smart Home Protection at an Incredible Value

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its second generation Essential cameras and doorbells that deliver smart home protection at an incredible value. The new lineup features the Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera with 4X the battery life1 of the new standard Essential Outdoor Camera, as well as a new Essential Indoor Camera with an automated privacy shield. A new Video Doorbell with head-to-toe 180-degree field of view is also available. The Arlo second generation Essential cameras and doorbells are available now for pre-sale on Arlo.com, Amazon and Best Buy.

"Arlo prides itself in building trusted, lifelong customer relationships with innovative, award-winning security solutions that deliver an exceptional user experience," said Matt McRae, CEO at Arlo. "Our new second generation Essential cameras and doorbells provide the best combination of technology and value Arlo has ever offered, adding to Arlo's wide range of high-quality products and industry-leading AI software to ensure you can protect your everything."

The all-new second generation Essential cameras and doorbells offer several new advancements, providing customers with powerful smart home security solutions at affordable price points. Additionally, each device features USB-C connections for easy re-charging, and a new quick set-up process offering a faster, more streamlined experience via Bluetooth.

Each of Arlo's second generation Essential cameras and doorbells are available in either full HD (1080p) resolution, or 2K resolution that delivers two times more clarity than HD, allowing consumers to choose the model that best suits their home security needs and budget. The devices offer seamless integration with a variety of popular third-party smart home platforms, including Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Amazon Alexa2 for easy interaction, automation, and control.

The new Arlo Essential cameras and doorbells include:

Essential XL Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation)

See more for longer and experience maintenance-free convenience with Arlo's Essential XL Outdoor Camera, providing 4X the battery life1 of the standard Essential Outdoor Camera, as well as color night vision and an integrated siren for enhanced smart home security.

Longer Battery Life: Keep your camera powered longer with the Essential XL's expanded built-in rechargeable battery

130-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view

Integrated Spotlight: Shine a light on your yard and ward off unwelcome visitors

See More at Night: See videos in color rather than traditional black and white for better identification

Noise-Canceling Audio: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio

Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app

Weather Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun

Easy Setup and Install: Easy DIY installation with wire-free setup and mount

Offered with HD resolution for $99.99 MSRP or 2K resolution for $149.99 MSRP

Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation)

Check-in and take action quickly when motion is detected around your home with the Essential Outdoor Camera, featuring a 130-degree viewing angle, color night vision, noise-canceling audio and an integrated spotlight to rid any unwanted guests.

130-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view

Integrated Spotlight: Shine a light on your yard to ward off unwelcome visitors

See More at Night: See videos in color rather than traditional black and white for better identification

Noise-Canceling Audio: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio

Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app

Weather Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun

Easy Setup and Install: Easy DIY installation with wire-free setup and mount

Offered with HD resolution for $49.99 MSRP or 2K resolution for $99.99 MSRP

Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation)

Stay connected to what's happening inside your home and keep your private moments yours with Arlo's Essential Indoor Camera featuring an automated privacy shield. Check-in on your home, family or pets anytime with two-way talk and night vision.

Automated Privacy Shield: Keep moments private at any time by closing the shield directly through the Arlo Secure App

130-Degree Viewing Angle: Keep an eye on what matters most with a wide field of view

Noise-Canceling Audio with Two-Way Talk: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio

See at Night: View critical details even without a light with night vision

Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app

Easy Setup and Install: Plug in and connect directly to Wi-Fi and install anywhere

Offered with HD resolution for $39.99 MSRP or 2K resolution for $79.99 MSRP

Video Doorbell (2nd Generation)

See more at your front door and greet guests from anywhere right from your phone with the Arlo Video Doorbell, featuring two-way audio, night vision, and an integrated siren.

Video Call: Answer the doorbell directly from your phone so you never miss a visitor

Visitor Messaging: Have your guests leave a voice message if you're unable to answer the door, while listening remotely at your convenience

Get the Full Picture: See a person from head to toe and packages on the ground with 180-degree field of view

See at Night: View critical details even without a light with night vision

Integrated Siren: Trigger your siren automatically, or manually from the Arlo app

Weather Resistant: Certified to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun

Touchless Disarm: Hold the all-new Arlo Security Tag 3 against the Video Doorbell to disarm your Arlo Home Security System

Offered with HD resolution for $79.99 MSRP or 2K resolution for $129.99 MSRP

The second generation Essential cameras and doorbells are fully compatible with Arlo Secure , Arlo's mobile app that allows users to connect and protect what matters most. An easy-to-use interface manages all connected Arlo products, letting users monitor their entire home and take immediate action right from their phone lock screen for ultimate peace of mind.

With a paid Arlo Secure plan, users can take their security to the next level with advanced features including 24/7 professional monitoring from live security experts, one-tap direct dispatch for police, fire or medical help, 30 days of rolling video history, customizable Smart Activity Zones for alerts that matter most, as well as time-saving automations that can be programmed to trigger events such as geofencing, mode changes, schedules, alarms and more.

Accessories for the Arlo second generation Essential cameras and doorbells, including a solar panel, outdoor charging cable, and protective camera covers, are also available for pre-order now.

For more information on Arlo's full range of smart home security products and services, visit www.Arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo 's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

